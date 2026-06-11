UK backs Indonesia’s OECD accession

Hanoi (VNA) - The UK has affirmed its commitment to helping Indonesia remove trade barriers and join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).



Speaking in Jakarta on June 11, British Ambassador to Indonesia Dominic Jermey said London is implementing a four-year technical assistance programme for ASEAN, with funding of up to 25 million GBP (approximately 33.4 million USD), aimed at promoting regional economic integration and enhancing trade.



According to Jermey, the programme will also support Indonesia’s economic reform efforts, including improvements to its legal framework, stronger enforcement of intellectual property rights, and compliance with the standards required for OECD membership.



Indonesia is currently undergoing the OECD’s technical review process. According to Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, the country has submitted its Initial Memorandum outlining efforts to align domestic regulations with 240 OECD legal instruments across 26 policy areas. The move demonstrates Indonesia’s commitment to reforms in the economic, social and governance spheres.



Regarding bilateral relations, the UK and Indonesia have launched an Economic Growth Partnership and pledged to work together to address technical barriers to trade, enhance regulatory transparency, and facilitate investment and business activities.



Statistics show that trade between Indonesia and the UK has remained at around 2 billion USD annually in recent years, reaching nearly 2.7 billion USD in 2025. In the first four months of 2026, bilateral trade totalled 874.2 million USD.



The Indonesian Government said the two sides are working towards negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The current Economic Growth Partnership is seen as a first step towards a broader framework for economic cooperation encompassing trade, investment and other strategic areas between Indonesia and the UK./.













VNA