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Thailand moves to implement agreements reached during PM’s visit to Vietnam

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led a delegation of Thai business representatives to Vietnam with the aim of strengthening links between the two countries’ business communities and expanding investment opportunities for the Thai private sector in Vietnam in the coming years.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul meet in Hanoi on June 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul meet in Hanoi on June 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Government is moving swiftly to advance cooperation with Vietnam following Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Vietnam, which took place as the two countries were commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

According to Ratchada Thanadirek, spokesperson for the PM Office, PM Anutin briefed the cabinet on June 10 regarding the outcomes of his visit, describing it as highly successful and instrumental in further strengthening and deepening the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries.

Ratchada noted that the visit provided an opportunity for the Thai leader to build upon and translate into action the outcomes of the earlier visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam. During their discussions, the leaders of the two countries exchanged views on a wide range of important issues in bilateral ties through existing cooperation mechanisms, including the joint commission on bilateral cooperation, trade and investment cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, security cooperation, and regional issues of mutual concern.

Notably, PM Anutin led a delegation of Thai business representatives to Vietnam with the aim of strengthening links between the two countries’ business communities and expanding investment opportunities for the Thai private sector in Vietnam in the coming years.

To ensure that the outcomes of the visit are translated into tangible results, the Thai PM instructed a number of relevant agencies to promptly implement cooperation programmes with Vietnam across a range of sectors.

At the cabinet meeting, PM Anutin also highlighted the two countries’ cooperation project on the conservation of the red-crowned crane, describing it as a symbol of Vietnam–Thailand friendship.

According to the Thai side, Vietnam expressed its appreciation for Thailand’s transfer of six red-crowned cranes in 2025 to support conservation efforts and reintroduction programmes there. In 2026, Thailand is expected to transfer an additional six birds under a memorandum of understanding between the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand and the Vietnam Zoo Association on the conservation and breeding of the rare species.

PM Anutin also tasked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment with studying the possibility of transferring a greater number of red-crowned cranes than previously agreed, viewing it as a meaningful activity to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand.

According to the spokesperson for the PM Office, enhanced cooperation in the areas of economic development, investment, people-to-people exchanges and biodiversity conservation will continue to serve as key pillars of bilateral relations in the years ahead./.

VNA
#Thai PM’s official visit to Vietnam 2026 #Vietnam Thailand relations #Thai Prime Minister #Anutin Charnvirakul Thailand Vietnam
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