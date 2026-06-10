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Thailand imposes stricter rules for online advertisers

Under the regulations, platforms must establish systems to verify the identities of individuals or organisations wishing to place advertisements before they are published. The measure aims to prevent criminal groups from using advertising space to lure victims or commit technology-related crimes that are causing significant damage.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Royal Gazette has announced strict new regulations requiring platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram to verify advertisers’ identities and retain their data for at least 90 days in an effort to curb online scams.

​The latest announcement outlines stringent measures to crack down on online scam networks, targeting major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other platforms that allow advertising.

​Under the regulations, platforms must establish systems to verify the identities of individuals or organisations wishing to place advertisements before they are published. The measure aims to prevent criminal groups from using advertising space to lure victims or commit technology-related crimes that are causing significant damage.

​Advertisers must provide proof of identity using legally recognised documents, such as a national ID card, passport, company registration certificate for businesses, or a digital ID that meets state-approved standards.

​In addition to verifying advertisers, platforms will be required to retain the necessary personal and contact information of all advertisers for at least 90 days after the end of the advertising service period.

The database will enable authorities to investigate and verify information, as well as quickly trace offenders for legal action in cases involving fraud or scams targeting the public./.

VNA
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