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Laos, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his Japanese counterpart Takaichi Sanae have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, with a particular focus on expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his Japanese counterpart Takaichi Sanae have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, with a particular focus on expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

The two leaders held talks on June 10 while the Lao leader was attending the 31st Nikkei Forum on the Future of Asia in Japan.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in potential areas, including modern agriculture and processing industries, clean and alternative energy, mining, tourism, technology, and other emerging sectors. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

PM Sonexay reaffirmed Laos’ consistent commitment to promoting cooperation within both the Laos – Japan bilateral framework and the ASEAN – Japan partnership. He expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for their longstanding and effective support, which has made significant contributions to his country’s socio-economic development.

The Lao leader highlighted Japan’s assistance in key areas such as human resources development, infrastructure construction, healthcare, agriculture and forestry.

He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of experts and volunteers from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), who have supported Lao ministries and agencies at both central and local levels, especially in humanitarian projects to clear unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Laos.

On the occasion, PM Sonexay invited Japan to send a high-level delegation to the Third Review Conference of the Convention on Cluster Munitions (3RC CCM), which will be hosted by Laos in Vientiane in September. He also extended an invitation to PM Takaichi Sanae to pay an official visit to Laos at a mutually convenient time./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone #Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae #Laos #Japan #Laos – Japan relations Japan Laos
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