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Thai broadcaster secures FIFA World Cup 2026 rights at last minute

JAS finalised the 70-million-USD agreement with FIFA on June 11. The deal grants the company exclusive rights to broadcast not only the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and 2030 but also a wide range of FIFA competitions through 2030, including men's and women's football tournaments, futsal, beach soccer, the FIFA Club World Cup and FIFA eSports events.

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's sports broadcaster Jasmine International (JAS) has secured the domestic broadcasting rights for the World Cup in 2026 and 2030 after reaching an eleventh-hour agreement with FIFA, ending months of uncertainty ahead of the tournament's kickoff on June 11.

JAS finalised the 70-million-USD agreement with FIFA on June 11. The deal grants the company exclusive rights to broadcast not only the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and 2030 but also a wide range of FIFA competitions through 2030, including men's and women's football tournaments, futsal, beach soccer, the FIFA Club World Cup and FIFA eSports events.

JAS Chief Executive Soraj Asavaprapha said the agreement gives the company exclusive domestic live broadcasting rights for the World Cup in 2026 and 2030, ensuring Thai football fans will be able to watch the tournaments without the uncertainty that surrounded previous editions.

The acquisition is seen as a key step in JAS's strategy to expand into sports content and digital entertainment, while strengthening the appeal of its media platforms and digital services.

Before the agreement, Thailand was among the few Southeast Asian countries that had yet to secure broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite football's immense popularity in the country. Although Thailand has never qualified for the World Cup finals, the tournament remains one of the country's most-watched sporting events.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19 in the US, Canada and Mexico, marking the first edition to be jointly hosted by three countries and the first to feature 48 national teams./.

VNA
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