Indonesia, RoK eye stronger creative economy collaboration

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Creative Economy Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya met with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Indonesia Yoon Soon-gu on June 12 to discuss efforts to strengthen cooperation in the creative economy sector.

The two countries share a common vision of making the creative economy a new source of economic growth, inspired by the success of the Korean Wave (Hallyu).

Assessing the prospects for cooperation, Harsya said that under the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, there are significant opportunities to promote cooperation in production, talent exchange, digital game development and other technology-related fields that would benefit the creative industries of both Indonesia and the RoK.

The meeting between Minister Harsya and Ambassador Yoon followed discussions between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and RoK President Lee Jae Myung on March 31, 2026.

Following the agreement on a special comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the Indonesian Ministry of Creative Economy is drafting a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will serve as a framework for creative economy cooperation between Indonesia and the RoK.

The MoU will also provide the basis for establishing a High-Level Creative Industries Cooperation Committee, which will be co-chaired by Indonesia’s Creative Economy Minister and the RoK Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

During the meeting, Harsya invited the RoK government and creative industry stakeholders to participate in the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) 2026, scheduled to take place in Jakarta in October.

For his part, Ambassador Yoon affirmed that the two countries have enormous potential to expand cooperation in the creative economy sector, including in film, content development, expert training and business networking./.