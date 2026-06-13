Malaysia warns of synthetic drug “Piu Piu” found in vape liquids

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia's Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay has issued a warning about a newly emerging synthetic drug known as “Piu Piu”, which has been detected in vape liquids.

The drug, a mixture of fentanyl and psychoactive chemicals, could cause severe intoxication effects, leaving users in a zombie-like state.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) viewed vape usage as having deviated from its original purpose and being widely abused by drug trafficking syndicates as a modus operandi to evade detection by the authorities.

Vaping has now become a source of pride among teenagers, Ayob Khan said, stressing the need to curb this problem at an early stage. Many countries have already banned it, and Malaysia must also have the political will to eradicate it, he said.

He said PDRM’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department will continue carrying out monitoring and large-scale operations on an ongoing basis, including at vape retail outlets, to curb the spread of the latest drug./.