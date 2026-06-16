Thailand establishes national semiconductor committee

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai government has established the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Committee to promote the development of the country's semiconductor industry and advance its ambition of becoming a regional hub for semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturing in ASEAN.

The committee comprises the Prime Minister as chair and Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister, as vice-chair. Members include the ministers of foreign affairs, higher education, science, research and innovation (MHESI); digital economy and society; energy; and industry, among others.

The order aligns with the government’s policy, as stated to Parliament, to restructure the Thai economy so it can grow and compete sustainably, strengthen the country’s growth potential and move beyond the middle-income trap by building competitiveness in existing industries while creating new key economic engines such as digital, AI, robotics, semiconductors, high-value processed food, clean energy, biotechnology, modern automotive, medical and healthcare sectors.

Many future industries use semiconductors as important devices and components, making it necessary to attract investment and lay down a sustained and serious strategy to drive the country’s semiconductor industry.

Earlier, Thailand prepared a target strategy to become ASEAN’s semiconductor and advanced electronics industry hub and to make ‘Made-in-Thailand chips’ a reality by 2050, focusing on attracting 2.5 trillion THB (76 billion USD) in investment and developing more than 230,000 highly skilled personnel.

The policy will strengthen supply chains for the country’s target industries, support the development of personnel and investment-enabling factors, and lead to overall industrial restructuring and the building of the country’s capacity to become a key semiconductor and advanced electronics production base in the ASEAN region in the future./.

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