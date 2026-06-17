World Cup 2026: Thailand cracks down on football betting

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai police have reported 596 cases and 629 suspects in a nationwide crackdown on gambling networks during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with more than 2.15 billion THB (66 million USD) found to have circulated through the networks.

The Royal Thai Police disclosed the results of its latest operation on June 16, following a nationwide offensive against football betting and online gambling networks between June 6–14.

The operation was carried out under the “Three Cuts” strategy, aimed at cutting off gambling websites, financial channels and the wider network behind illegal betting activities. Police described the campaign as having produced concrete results.

Cases linked directly to World Cup football betting included 64 cases involving bookmakers or organisers, with 80 suspects, and 278 cases involving gamblers, with 279 suspects.

Police also took action in 254 cases involving other forms of online gambling, arresting 270 suspects. As part of the crackdown, authorities blocked or disrupted 128 gambling websites and URLs.

Investigation is underway to seize assets and track down alleged masterminds and mule-account operators./.