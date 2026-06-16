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Thailand thwarts major drug trafficking operation along Mekong River

Royal Thai Navy Spokesperson Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan emphasised that the Royal Thai Navy and allied security agencies remain fully coordinated, enforcing strict border surveillance and legal measures to dismantle trafficking routes, safeguard national security, and protect the public.

Bangkok (VNA) – The Royal Thai Navy has announced the seizure of over six million methamphetamine tablets smuggled across the northern border along the Mekong River.

As reported by the country’s Government Public Relations Department (PRD), Royal Thai Navy Spokesperson Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan stated that the Mekong Riverine Unit received intelligence about an attempt to smuggle narcotics into the kingdom on late June 15. The cargo was tracked to riverbanks near Thai Charoen Village in Wiang Kaen district, Chiang Rai province, and operational forces were promptly deployed to monitor the area.

During the operation, officers observed a boat from a neighbouring country docked along the Mekong River bank. Items were thrown ashore before the boat quickly departed. Officers, together with local security and administrative agencies, then inspected the area.

The inspection uncovered 17 sacks containing Category 1 narcotics, specifically methamphetamine pills marked with the Y1 stamp. Although the perpetrators escaped across the border, law enforcement secured the contraband and collected forensic evidence.

The spokesperson noted that this seizure demonstrates how transnational trafficking syndicates exploit border rivers to transport illicit drugs into Thailand. He emphasised that the Royal Thai Navy and allied security agencies remain fully coordinated, enforcing strict border surveillance and legal measures to dismantle trafficking routes, safeguard national security, and protect the public./.

VNA
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