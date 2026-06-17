Thailand ramps up efforts to eliminate child labour

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is stepping up efforts to strengthen child-labour protection through stricter law enforcement, expanđe vocational training programmes and the creation of more than 10,000 safe job opportunities for students during school holidays.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Phatdarasami Thongsaluaykorn said the Thai Government considers protecting children and young people from inappropriate and unsafe work a key priority.

She noted that alongside ensuring access to education, the Government is promoting vocational skills development and age-appropriate employment opportunities to help young people gain work experience in safe environments while preparing a skilled workforce for the future.

Citing the latest data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Thai authorities said more than 138 million children worldwide remain engaged in child labour, including over 54 million working in hazardous conditions that threaten their health and development.

Against this backdrop, Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat has instructed agencies under the ministry to implement concrete measures to prevent child labour, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children from migrant-worker families and those forced into early employment due to economic hardship.

According to the ministry, three key measures are being pursued. The first is to provide safe employment opportunities for students during school holidays. The second measure focuses on vocational skills for young people who do not continue their studies, and the third is education on labour rights and workplace safety.

Under a summer employment programme, the ministry is partnering with more than 56 businesses nationwide to offer over 10,000 positions, enabling students to earn income and gain practical experience under the protection of labour laws.

For young people who do not continue their studies, authorities will enhance vocation training to help them transition from unskilled work to skilled employment, thus improving their long-term career prospects and earning potential.

Thai authorities reaffirmed their commitment to strictly enforcing child labour regulations. Under Thai law, children under the age of 15 are prohibited from working. Those aged between 15 and 17 may only undertake jobs permitted by law and must be guaranteed welfare benefits, regulated working hours and occupational safety protections.

The government is also encouraging businesses and employers nationwide to commit to child labour-free and trafficking-free workplaces. The initiative is expected to strengthen Thailand’s labour standards in line with international norms and enhance confidence among global trading partners./.