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Indonesia strives to attract 500 bln USD through family office plan

Chairman of the National Economic Council (DEN) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the plan could generate substantial capital inflows while strengthening investor confidence and enhancing Indonesia's credibility as an international investment destination.

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has the potential to attract up to 500 billion USD in assets through the development of a family office ecosystem aimed at serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and global investors.

Chairman of the National Economic Council (DEN) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the plan could generate substantial capital inflows while strengthening investor confidence and enhancing Indonesia's credibility as an international investment destination.

Indonesia has been relatively slow to pursue the concept compared with other countries that have successfully attracted global wealth, he said, adding that the proposed family office framework is unrelated to government financing or the state budget.

According to him, the Indonesian Government is preparing the operational framework for a family office ecosystem, including the development of supporting digital platforms and administrative systems./.

VNA
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