Indonesia, Germany expand cooperation in green transition, human resources development

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Jakarta on June 15, during which they reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.



Germany described the visit as a strong signal of Berlin’s long-term commitment to relations with Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy. President Prabowo, for his part, emphasised that Indonesia highly values Germany as one of its most important trade and investment partners within the European Union (EU).



During their talks, the two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in economic development, investment, energy transition, climate change response, skilled workforce training and cultural exchanges. Particular emphasis was placed on strategic sectors central to Indonesia’s development agenda, including renewable energy, mineral processing for energy transition, and industrial capacity enhancement.



Indonesia called on Germany to continue supporting the early conclusion of the Indonesia – EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), which is expected to significantly expand trade and investment flows between Indonesia and European markets.



The two sides also discussed cooperation in strategic minerals, particularly nickel and other key raw materials used in electric vehicle battery production. The Indonesian President expressed his hope to attract greater participation from German companies in domestic mineral processing and downstream industries, rather than relying solely on exports of raw materials. The initiative forms part of President Prabowo’s broader strategy to accelerate resource-based industrialisation.



On the sidelines of the visit, a delegation of German business leaders, researchers and cultural representatives explored new partnership opportunities in logistics, digital transformation, green technology and human resources development./.

VNA