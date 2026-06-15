Egypt promotes implementation of Hanoi Convention against cybercrime

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Vietnam, China promote development strategy connectivity, substantive cooperation
Vietnam consistently consider the development of ties with China as a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung during his phone talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on June 15.
From earning to keeping a Michelin star
The Michelin Guide Vietnam 2026 has awarded one Michelin Star to ONVIT, making it the first Korean restaurant in Vietnam to receive the prestigious distinction. Yet behind every Michelin Star lies a much longer story of creativity, consistency, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
Prime Minister’s upcoming trip to give fresh impetus to Vietnam - Russia ties: Ambassador
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to attend the Summit commemorating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations and conduct bilateral activities in Kazan, the Russian Federation, from June 16–18. Ahead of the visit, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi spoke with VNA correspondents in Moscow about its significance and prospects for bilateral ties.
The journey to bring the fallen home
To fulfil the nation’s sacred duty to those who laid down their lives for the Fatherland, the 500-day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains is being carried out nationwide. From war cemeteries across Vietnam to remote forests in Laos and Cambodia, all forces are directed towards a common goal: restoring the names, hometowns and identities of the fallen, and bringing them home to their families.
Government, legislative leaders meet with leaders of press agencies
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man co-chaired a meeting with leaders of press agencies in Hanoi on June 14, ahead of the 101st anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).
Dien Bien’s ethnic communities join hands to keep traditions alive
In Dien Bien province in north-western Vietnam, ethnic minority cultural heritage is being actively preserved through the combined efforts of local communities and schools. From remote mountain villages to classroom settings, the passing down of traditions to younger generations continues in a sustainable way.
Vietnamese flavours captivate Filipino diners
Stepping into Metropolitan Hospital in Manila, diners may be surprised to find a vibrant Vietnamese culinary space. Behind it lies the inspiring entrepreneurial journey of Vietnamese expatriates, whose restaurants have endured a long and challenging process of adaptation to survive and thrive in the Philippines.
Farmers shift toward organic, sustainable production
As export markets impose increasingly stringent requirements on quality, food safety and traceability, many Vietnamese farmers are shifting towards organic and sustainable production. The experience of farmers in Ho Chi Minh City shows that improving product quality is key to expanding market access and increasing value.
PM urges Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen role as economic engine
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on June 13 to discuss the city’s socio-economic development, the implementation of double-digit growth targets, and development tasks in the coming period.
PM launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, launched a nationwide emulation movement aimed at achieving sustainable double-digit economic growth during the 2026–2030 period in Ho Chi Minh City on June 13.
Da Nang ready to welcome summer holidaymakers
Widely regarded as one of Asia’s most attractive destinations, the central coastal city of Da Nang has launched its 2026 summer tourism season with an exciting line-up of events and activities aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and boosting the city’s appeal to domestic and international tourists alike.
Thanh Hoa farmers embrace digital transformation
The Thanh Hoa provincial Farmers' Union is stepping up digital transformation efforts, helping farmers apply technology in agricultural production, processing and marketing. A growing number of high-tech farming models, automation systems and e-commerce platforms are contributing to higher product value and increased incomes for local people.
Lotus cherished in Vietnamese life
For generations of Vietnamese people, the lotus has been regarded as a symbol of resilience, nobility and purity. It is widely considered the flower that best represents the Vietnamese spirit, embodying the character, identity and soul of the nation.
UN celebrates Vietnam-initiated International Day of Play
A ceremony marking the 2026 International Day of Play took place at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 11, featuring a wide range of meaningful activities.
Vietnamese products promoted at AEON stores across Japan
Vietnam Week 2026 officially opened at AEON LakeTown Mori shopping mall in Saitama prefecture on June 11, bringing Vietnamese products, cuisine and culture closer to Japanese consumers.
Vietnam intensifies search for and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains
The 500-Day Campaign to Accelerate Search, Recovery, Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains is entering its peak phase nationwide. The effort is described as a “mission from the heart”, as around 175,000 fallen soldiers’ remains have yet to be found and more than 300,000 martyrs’ graves remain unidentified. This issue continues to weigh heavily on many families and remains a matter of concern for the Party, State and military leaders, as well as the public.
Top leader highlights strategic role of foreign affairs in new development era
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 11 underscored the strategic importance of foreign affairs as a pioneering force in safeguarding national interests and creating favourable international conditions for Vietnam’s development in the new era.
PM calls for JICA’s new-generation ODA support
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to consider several cooperation orientations on official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam in the time to come, including support for industrialisation and modernisation, science – technology, innovation, labour productivity improvement, and national competitiveness enhancement.
Central Highlands market fair preserves Mong cultural identity
Every Sunday morning, Dak R’mang Market in Ta Dung commune, Lam Dong province, attracts local residents and visitors alike. More than a place for trade, the market serves as a cultural hub where the traditions of the Mong ethnic community are preserved and promoted, making it a popular destination for community-based tourism in the Central Highlands.
Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader
Protecting the environment and adapting to climate change are key pillars of Vietnam’s new development model, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said on June 10, stressing that investment in the environment is an investment in sustainable growth, public health, economic competitiveness and the nation’s future.