​Thailand probes allegation of large-scale sale of personal data

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai authorities are investigating reports that more than 36 million records containing citizens’ personal data are being offered for sale online.

Boonthida Somchai, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Society, has instructed the Personal Data Protection Committee Office to work with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to verify the authenticity of the claims and determine whether a data breach has occurred.

The NCSA has already identified the original online source advertising the sale after tracking websites and platforms promoting the illicit activity.

Authorities are collecting additional data samples to determine whether the information represents a newly leaked database or has been extracted from previous data breaches. Officials stressed that there is currently no evidence confirming the authenticity of the data on sale or linking it to any specific organisation or government agency.

Boonthida said the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society would continue monitoring the case and, if the investigation confirms a personal data breach, would take legal action and coordinate with relevant agencies to protect affected individuals.

Those involved in the sale or distribution of personal data could face severe penalties, including fines of up to 500,000 THB (15,000 USD), imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

The deputy minister also urged government agencies that manage large volumes of citizens' information to strictly adhere to the highest standards of cybersecurity and data protection to safeguard personal information./.

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