Indonesia eyes becoming regional gold finance hub

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Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia is seeking to position itself as a regional gold finance hub by leveraging its abundant mineral resources, stable economic fundamentals, and developing financial infrastructure amid growing global demand for diversified gold storage locations.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), central banks worldwide have purchased more than 1,000 tonnes of gold annually for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2025. Alongside increasing their gold reserves, many countries are also seeking alternative storage locations beyond traditional bullion hubs such as New York, London and Switzerland.

The trend is creating opportunities for emerging economies with stable political environments, credible financial systems and modern infrastructure to play a larger role in the global gold value chain, including Indonesia.

As Southeast Asia's largest economy and a G20 member, Indonesia has maintained economic growth above 5%, kept inflation under control, and sustained strong foreign exchange reserves, factors that help strengthen investor confidence.

The country is also among the world's leading gold producers, with annual output estimated at 100–130 tonnes. It is home to many large-scale gold mines operated by companies like Freeport Indonesia and Aneka Tambang (Antam).

Beyond mining, Indonesia has begun developing a broader gold financial ecosystem. The establishment of a "gold bank" model is expected to improve the mobilisation, circulation, and management of domestic gold assets while laying the groundwork for modern gold trading, custody, and investment services.

Capitalising on these advantages could enable Indonesia to move beyond raw gold production and expand into higher value-added activities such as trading, asset custody, investment, and wealth management linked to gold.

However, significant challenges remain. Much of the global gold industry's value-added activities are still concentrated in established financial centres including London, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, which benefit from modern infrastructure, transparent legal systems, professional asset management, and strong international credibility.

Indonesia will need to further strengthen its regulatory framework for the gold market, enhance custody and storage capabilities, and reinforce international investor confidence in its financial and judicial systems.

It must also meet stringent global standards for security, risk management, data protection, and connectivity with international financial markets if it hopes to become a preferred destination for global gold storage.

In the long term, Indonesia aims not only to export raw gold but also to establish itself as a regional gold finance hub, generating greater value-added for its economy and enhancing its role in the global financial system./.

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