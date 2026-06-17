World

Indonesia eyes becoming regional gold finance hub

In the long term, Indonesia aims not only to export raw gold but also to establish itself as a regional gold finance hub, generating greater value-added for its economy and enhancing its role in the global financial system.

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia is seeking to position itself as a regional gold finance hub by leveraging its abundant mineral resources, stable economic fundamentals, and developing financial infrastructure amid growing global demand for diversified gold storage locations.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), central banks worldwide have purchased more than 1,000 tonnes of gold annually for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2025. Alongside increasing their gold reserves, many countries are also seeking alternative storage locations beyond traditional bullion hubs such as New York, London and Switzerland.

The trend is creating opportunities for emerging economies with stable political environments, credible financial systems and modern infrastructure to play a larger role in the global gold value chain, including Indonesia.

As Southeast Asia's largest economy and a G20 member, Indonesia has maintained economic growth above 5%, kept inflation under control, and sustained strong foreign exchange reserves, factors that help strengthen investor confidence.

The country is also among the world's leading gold producers, with annual output estimated at 100–130 tonnes. It is home to many large-scale gold mines operated by companies like Freeport Indonesia and Aneka Tambang (Antam).

Beyond mining, Indonesia has begun developing a broader gold financial ecosystem. The establishment of a "gold bank" model is expected to improve the mobilisation, circulation, and management of domestic gold assets while laying the groundwork for modern gold trading, custody, and investment services.

Capitalising on these advantages could enable Indonesia to move beyond raw gold production and expand into higher value-added activities such as trading, asset custody, investment, and wealth management linked to gold.

However, significant challenges remain. Much of the global gold industry's value-added activities are still concentrated in established financial centres including London, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, which benefit from modern infrastructure, transparent legal systems, professional asset management, and strong international credibility.

Indonesia will need to further strengthen its regulatory framework for the gold market, enhance custody and storage capabilities, and reinforce international investor confidence in its financial and judicial systems.

It must also meet stringent global standards for security, risk management, data protection, and connectivity with international financial markets if it hopes to become a preferred destination for global gold storage.

In the long term, Indonesia aims not only to export raw gold but also to establish itself as a regional gold finance hub, generating greater value-added for its economy and enhancing its role in the global financial system./.

VNA
#Indonesia #gold #finance #hub Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Indonesia eyes gold export ban to power bullion banking push. (Photo: observerid.com)

Indonesia mulls gold export ban to build bullion banking system

Indonesia ranks as the world's sixth-largest gold reserve holder, producing an estimated 160 to 200 tonnes annually, mainly through major state-owned enterprises. Despite this, much of the mined gold is held or traded abroad. In 2024 alone, Indonesia exported gold worth 5.4 billion USD while reimporting 2.6 billion USD worth of the metal.

See more

A passenger train operated by State-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) departs from Tugu station in Yogyakarta city, Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia tests biofuel for trains

KAI Vice President for Corporate Communications Anne Purba said the transition to B50 biofuel will be carried out in phases and undergo a rigorous testing process to meet the operational requirements of the railway industry, which demands high reliability and continuous operation.

Aircraft park at Suvarnabhumi Airport of Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Thailand targets regional aviation hub status by 2029

Thailand is embarking on a wave of aviation infrastructure projects to capitalise on its strategic location between the world’s two most populous markets China and India, thereby cementing Thailand’s role as a key transit and logistics hub in ASEAN and Asia.

Thailand ramps up efforts to eliminate child labour

Thailand ramps up efforts to eliminate child labour

Deputy Government Spokesperson Phatdarasami Thongsaluaykorn noted that alongside ensuring access to education, the Thai Government is promoting vocational skills development and age-appropriate employment opportunities to help young people gain work experience in safe environments while preparing a skilled workforce for the future.

Indonesia digitises, modernises dairy production

Indonesia digitises, modernises dairy production

In addition, the Indonesian government is carrying out a programme to subsidise up to 35% of investment costs for new machinery and equipment for dairy processing enterprises, cooperatives, and farmer groups participating in the supply chain.

A view of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Malaysia’s 2026 inflation expected to remain under control

Malaysian Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said on June 15 that the Government is committed to ensuring that inflation does not have a major shock effect on the economy and the cost of living even though price pressures are expected to continue.

Thailand thwarts major drug trafficking operation along Mekong River

Thailand thwarts major drug trafficking operation along Mekong River

Royal Thai Navy Spokesperson Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan emphasised that the Royal Thai Navy and allied security agencies remain fully coordinated, enforcing strict border surveillance and legal measures to dismantle trafficking routes, safeguard national security, and protect the public.

The 24th meeting of the ASEAN-Russia Joint Cooperation Committee at ambassadorial level in April 2026. (File photo: VNA)

ASEAN-Russia economic cooperation gains new momentum after 35 years of partnership

As leaders gather in Kazan, Russia, for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations from June 16-18, the implementation of a “sectoral strategic partnership” model and efforts to connect Eurasian economic spaces are expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation while enhancing energy security and technological development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia values strong maritime defence: minister

An Indonesian official has said that as Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic nation, maritime strength and the Navy are becoming increasingly important, not only today but also in the future.

Malaysia to waive interbank ATM cash withdrawal fees nationwide

Malaysia to waive interbank ATM cash withdrawal fees nationwide

The initiative will enable debit cardholders to access more than 14,000 ATMs and SRMs, regardless of their issuing bank, according a joint statement issued by the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) and the Association of Development Finance Institutions of Malaysia (ADFIM) on June 15.

Malaysia strengthens public procurement governance

Malaysia strengthens public procurement governance

Treasury Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Finance Johan Mahmood Merican said the ministry has identified numerous irregularities in the government's public procurement bidding process, including tender specifications being tailored to favour certain suppliers.