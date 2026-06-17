Malaysian police warn of growing use of courier services for drug trafficking

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Police in Malaysia’s Kelantan state have called in more than 10 courier service companies operating in the state to share information on the latest modus operandi employed by drug syndicates, which have been found using parcel delivery channels to facilitate their activities.



Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat was quoted by local media as saying that the initiative was intended to heighten vigilance among courier companies and their employees after numerous drug cases were found to involve courier services.



He said courier firms have been asked to keep records of senders’ particulars, including details of their identity cards and phone numbers, to aid investigations should any offences arise.



Mohd Yusoff said courier companies have been informed of a new trend involving "drop-off” deliveries, in which parcels are registered online and left at designated collection points without direct contact between senders and staff.



According to him, the method complicates efforts to identify senders because fewer details are recorded compared with over-the-counter transactions.



The official said there is no evidence to suggest that any courier company has been involved in drug smuggling although some employees have been questioned in connection with ongoing investigations.



He also urged courier firms to consider using scanning devices in the future to help identify suspicious items in parcels and enhance delivery security measures./.

VNA