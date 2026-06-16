World

Malaysia considers installing additional cameras in ride-hailing vehicles

The Transport Ministry of Malaysia is considering to engage e-hailing operators on possible additional safety measures, including the installation of dashboard cameras in e-hailing vehicles to protect drivers.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Transport Ministry of Malaysia is considering to engage e-hailing operators on possible additional safety measures, including the installation of dashboard cameras in e-hailing vehicles to protect drivers.

Minister Anthony Loke said on June 15 that the implementation must take into account passenger privacy concerns.

Referring to road safety, Loke stressed that the ministry will continue to strengthen oversight and take firm action against companies that fail to meet safety standards. He noted that enforcement measures target not only individual drivers but also transport operators, with several companies having had their operations suspended for safety violations.

According to the minister, some companies have argued that such measures could disrupt business operations and supply chains. However, he emphasised that strict enforcement is necessary to enhance road safety. He also urged transport operators to move beyond minimum compliance requirements and adopt internationally recognised ISO-based safety management standards to ensure effective safety governance and regulatory compliance.

The remarks came in the wake of a serious accident on the Karak Highway on June 14 that claimed the life of a little girl. The crash occurred when a tractor-trailer collided with several vehicles. Authorities later confirmed that the driver tested positive for illegal drugs./.

VNA
#dashboard cameras #ride-hailing vehicles #Malaysia #Transport Ministry of Malaysia Malaysia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Malaysia suffers millions of dollars in losses from human-wildlife conflicts

Malaysia suffers millions of dollars in losses from human-wildlife conflicts

Speaking recently at the Johor Elephant Sanctuary, Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Arthur Joseph Kurup emphasised that these incidents need to be addressed urgently because they not only damage crops and property but can also lead to injuries and loss of life.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Seri Fadillah Yusof speaks at the Energy Transition Conference 2026 (ETCon26) in Kuala Lumpur on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Malaysia accelerates energy transition

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Seri Fadillah Yusof noted that for both Malaysia and ASEAN, the transition is not only an environmental imperative but also an economic necessity and a strategic priority.

See more

Deputy Director of the ASEAN Centre at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) Dr. Valeria Vershinina (Photo: VNA)

Russian scholar praises Vietnam’s bridge role in Southeast Asia

Russia highly values Vietnam’s contributions to the ASEAN Community and its active role in pushing Russia–ASEAN ties forward, she said, adding that Moscow will consistently back Vietnam’s constructive initiatives to reinforce ASEAN’s unity, cohesion and flexible response to contemporary geopolitical challenges.

Thailand launches low-carbon rice production initiative

Thailand launches low-carbon rice production initiative

The Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, covering a pilot area of 50,000 rai (about 8,000ha) across eight provinces in central Thailand, aims to tap into the lucrative international green agriculture market and secure a foothold in the global carbon credit ecosystem.

Thailand amends securities law to support digital economy

Thailand amends securities law to support digital economy

Ratchada Thanadirek, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister of Thailand, revealed that the government prioritises updating economic laws to keep pace with technological developments, especially by amending the Securities and Exchange Act to systematically support the issuance and use of electronic securities under a clear, transparent, and verifiable regulatory framework.

Singapore’s public sector offers highest pay premium for AI talent

Singapore’s public sector offers highest pay premium for AI talent

The Singapore edition of PwC’s 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer report showed that the substantial pay premiums came as AI-related job openings last year captured a larger slice of Singapore’s total labour market. The share of AI-related job postings jumped to 5.3% in 2025, up from 3.3% the previous year.

Thailand establishes the national semiconductor committee.

Thailand establishes national semiconductor committee

Thailand prepared a target strategy to become ASEAN’s semiconductor and advanced electronics industry hub and to make ‘Made-in-Thailand chips’ a reality by 2050, focusing on attracting 2.5 trillion THB (76 billion USD) in investment and developing more than 230,000 highly skilled personnel.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Thailand tightens AI deepfake control

Under the Computer-Related Crime Act, creating and publishing altered images that cause embarrassment can lead to up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 THB (5,400 USD).

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Nam Duong (second from right) and other participants in the conference held in Cairo on June 14–15 (Photo: VNA)

Egypt steps up implementation of UN Convention Against Cybercrime

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Nam Duong stated that as one of the first countries to ratify the convention, Vietnam stands ready to work with Egypt, African partners, the UNODC, and other UN member states to effectively implement the accord, contributing to a safer, more secure, and more resilient cyberspace.

​Thailand probes allegation of large-scale sale of personal data

​Thailand probes allegation of large-scale sale of personal data

Boonthida Somchai, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Society, has instructed the Personal Data Protection Committee Office to work with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to verify the authenticity of the claims and determine whether a data breach has occurred.

Indonesia face mounting economic pressures

Indonesia face mounting economic pressures

Indonesia is facing mounting economic challenges as rising energy prices, a weakening IDR and concerns over government policies weigh on investor confidence, prompting analysts to call for stronger fiscal discipline and more market-friendly reforms to stem capital outflows.

Thailand steps up crackdown on online investment scams

Thailand steps up crackdown on online investment scams

Authorities have also expanded their crackdown on so-called "mule accounts" bank accounts rented, borrowed, or purchased to facilitate illegal transactions as well as cryptocurrency accounts linked to criminal activities, bringing the total number of suspended accounts to more than 58,000.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Thailand considers return to CPTPP, pushes ahead with EU free trade deal

Thailand is considering a return to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as it pushes to lock in a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU), amid rising protectionism and mounting challenges facing the global trading system.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, chairs the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes women’s greater representation in int’l legal bodies

Ambassador Do Hung Viet called for sustained dialogue, sharper awareness and coordinated, practical measures, from the grassroots to global forums, to ensure women are recognised, can contribute meaningfully and have greater access to leadership roles within international legal processes and bodies.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Indonesia, RoK eye stronger creative economy collaboration

Assessing the prospects for cooperation, Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya said that under the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, there are significant opportunities to promote cooperation in production, talent exchange, digital game development and other technology-related fields that would benefit the creative industries of both Indonesia and the RoK.