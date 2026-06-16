Malaysia considers installing additional cameras in ride-hailing vehicles

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Transport Ministry of Malaysia is considering to engage e-hailing operators on possible additional safety measures, including the installation of dashboard cameras in e-hailing vehicles to protect drivers.



Minister Anthony Loke said on June 15 that the implementation must take into account passenger privacy concerns.



Referring to road safety, Loke stressed that the ministry will continue to strengthen oversight and take firm action against companies that fail to meet safety standards. He noted that enforcement measures target not only individual drivers but also transport operators, with several companies having had their operations suspended for safety violations.



According to the minister, some companies have argued that such measures could disrupt business operations and supply chains. However, he emphasised that strict enforcement is necessary to enhance road safety. He also urged transport operators to move beyond minimum compliance requirements and adopt internationally recognised ISO-based safety management standards to ensure effective safety governance and regulatory compliance.



The remarks came in the wake of a serious accident on the Karak Highway on June 14 that claimed the life of a little girl. The crash occurred when a tractor-trailer collided with several vehicles. Authorities later confirmed that the driver tested positive for illegal drugs./.

VNA