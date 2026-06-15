Thailand tightens AI deepfake control

Bangkok (VNA) – Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand has warned the public to exercise caution when using AI deepfake technology to alter other people’s images so they display exaggerated emotions, as such conduct constitutes an offence under Thai law when it meets the relevant legal conditions.

Under the Computer-Related Crime Act, creating and publishing altered images that cause embarrassment can lead to up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 THB (5,400 USD).

Entering distorted or false data into a computer system is also an offense under the same act, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 THB.

If another person’s image is edited or altered by electronic means and then published for the public to see, causing that person embarrassment, the act constitutes an offence under the same law, punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 THB.

If a deepfake creator intends to publish edited images or fabricated voices to the public to defame another person, causing reputational damage or exposing them to contempt or hatred, the act constitutes defamation under the Criminal Code, including defamation by publication, punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 THB./.

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