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15th Thai Silk Festival showcases Thai craftsmanship

The event features competitions in Royal Thai traditional costume design, contemporary Thai fashion design, and Thai silk pattern design, with more than 58 teams and over 300 students from across the country taking part.

(Photo: thailand.prd.go.th)
(Photo: thailand.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the Thai Silk and Culture Promotion Association, organised the 15th Thai Silk Festival: Thai Silk Road to the World.

Held in honour of Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her fourth-cycle birthday anniversary, the festival celebrates Thai silk through fashion, design, culture, and international collaboration.

The event features competitions in Royal Thai traditional costume design, contemporary Thai fashion design, and Thai silk pattern design, with more than 58 teams and over 300 students from across the country taking part. An honorary Thai silk fashion show featuring Cabinet members, senior officials, diplomats, and distinguished guests was held on June 6 at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall, while an exhibition of competition entries and an awards ceremony followed at Siam Paragon on June 9.

The festival has attracted participation from embassies, consulates, and international organizations representing more than 90 countries. One of its signature activities pairs diplomats and international representatives with university and vocational students to create custom Thai silk garments. The silk used in the project is sourced from the SUPPORT Foundation, providing direct support for local weaving communities.

Through exhibitions, cultural performances, demonstrations, and displays from weaving communities nationwide, visitors can gain a deeper appreciation of Thailand’s textile traditions and craftsmanship. The event is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors and generate at least 150 million baht in economic activity./.

VNA
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