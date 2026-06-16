Indonesia values strong maritime defence: minister

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning and head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Rachmat Pambudy has said enhancing maritime defence strength is a strategic element in safeguarding sovereignty while supporting the national development agenda.



Speaking at a public lecture at the Naval Staff and Command School (Seskoal), Pambudy said as Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic nation, maritime strength and the Navy are becoming increasingly important, not only today but also in the future.



Indonesia’s seas, which cover two-thirds of the country’s territory, are considered to hold significant economic potential, including new and renewable energy resources, fisheries, and a strategic position in global trade.



However, Pambudy noted that Indonesia also faces high disaster risks as it lies in the Ring of Fire. Therefore, he said securing maritime space is seen as a prerequisite for achieving national prosperity.



Defence development must align with the principles of capability-based planning, budget effectiveness, and the strengthening of the national defence industry to address the challenges of modern multidimensional warfare, he elaborated./.

VNA