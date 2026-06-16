Indonesia targets zero dengue deaths by 2030

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia aims to eliminate dengue-related deaths by 2030 under its 2026–2029 National Action Plan for Dengue Control.



Speaking on ASEAN Dengue Day 2026 (June 15), Acting Director General for Disease Prevention and Control at Indonesia's Ministry of Health Andi Saguni said dengue fever remains one of the country's most significant public health challenges.



Data from the ministry shows that Indonesia bears the highest dengue burden in Southeast Asia and ranks second globally in the number of reported cases. In 2025, the country recorded around 161,000 infections and more than 600 deaths. So far in 2026, nearly 40,000 cases and 105 deaths have been reported, with West Java being the hardest-hit province, recording more than 9,500 cases.



Prima Yosephine, Communicable Diseases Director, said Indonesia accounted for about 3% of global dengue cases but 17% of dengue-related deaths worldwide in 2025.



The country's strategy is built on four key pillars: early detection and diagnosis, improved treatment outcomes, strengthened prevention and surveillance, and rapid outbreak response. Supporting measures include enhancing healthcare capacity, expanding partnerships and financing, promoting technological research and innovation, controlling mosquito vectors, and raising public awareness./.

VNA