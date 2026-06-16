Malaysia’s 2026 inflation expected to remain under control

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia's inflation rate is forecast to remain under control at between 1.5-2.5% throughout this year despite pressure from the energy supply crisis and global geopolitical uncertainties.

Malaysian Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said on June 15 that the Government is committed to ensuring that inflation does not have a major shock effect on the economy and the cost of living even though price pressures are expected to continue.

He said the country's latest inflation rate was recorded at 1.9%, much lower than the global inflation forecast of around 4.3%.

According to him, the current inflationary pressure is due to the increase in costs related to oil supplies and input goods needed to maintain economic activity.

The Government is continuing various mitigation measures, including the targeted distribution of fuel subsidies, control of logistics costs through the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS), as well as additional financing of 5 billion MYR through the Business Financing Guarantee Scheme (SJPP) and Bank Negara Malaysia facilities to help small businesses survive, he added./.