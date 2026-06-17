World

French Court of Cassation considers reopening Agent Orange lawsuit

According to lawyer Paul Mathonnet, the central legal question before the Court of Cassation is whether the activities of the US chemical companies constituted commercial operations or acts carried out in the exercise of state sovereignty.

The hearing at France’s Court of Cassation on June 16 (Photo: VNA)
The hearing at France’s Court of Cassation on June 16 (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Following a hearing at France’s Court of Cassation on June 16, lawyers representing Vietnamese-French plaintiff Tran To Nga expressed their hope that the court will overturn a ruling by the Paris Court of Appeal, thereby paving the way for judicial examination of the merits of her lawsuit against US chemical companies that manufactured Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin used during the war in Vietnam.

Speaking to the press after the hearing, lawyer Paul Mathonnet said the case concerns not only Nga personally but also the issue of victims’ access to justice.

According to Mathonnet, the central legal question before the Court of Cassation is whether the activities of the US chemical companies constituted commercial operations or acts carried out in the exercise of state sovereignty. The defendant companies argue that they are entitled to jurisdictional immunity because they produced AO under contracts and technical specifications set by the US Government. However, the lawyer stressed that supplying goods to a government does not amount to exercising public authority and therefore does not qualify a company for immunity, which is generally reserved for states and entities entrusted with a part of public powers.

He noted that neither the trial court nor the appellate court has so far examined the substance of the case, as proceedings have focused exclusively on the issue of jurisdictional immunity. If the Court of Cassation annuls the appellate ruling on September 16, the case could be referred back to a lower court for further review, allowing, for the first time, a debate on the responsibility of the chemical companies for the consequences of Agent Orange.

Lawyer Bertrand Repolt said that the defendants are private commercial enterprises that merely fulfilled government contracts under specific technical requirements. Producing goods according to government specifications, he argued, does not transform private companies into state agencies or representatives.

He added that the companies manufactured and marketed the herbicide before, during and after the war in Vietnam, further demonstrating that their activities were commercial rather than governmental.

If the Court of Cassation overturns the Paris Court of Appeal’s August 22, 2024 ruling, the case is likely to be referred to a different panel of the appellate court for reconsideration in line with the higher court’s legal guidance. Only then would the parties be able to debate key issues, including the toxicity of AO, whether Nga was exposed to the chemical, and the possible link between her health conditions and such exposure.

For her part, Nga said she found it difficult to understand why the chemical companies continue to deny the toxicity of Agent Orange when the US Government had previously allocated approximately 800 million USD in compensation to American veterans exposed directly or indirectly to the chemical in Vietnam. She also noted that US authorities have recognised 17 diseases that may be associated with AO exposure.

Nga called on representatives of the chemical companies and their legal teams to visit Vietnam and witness firsthand the lives of AO victims. Meeting families whose children suffer from birth defects or other AO-related conditions, she said, will help them better understand the hardships endured by victims.

She reaffirmed that the lawsuit is not a personal battle but a quest for justice on behalf of millions of victims, pledging to continue pursuing the case regardless of the court’s final ruling./.

VNA
#Tran To Nga #Agent Orange #France’s Court of Cassation #dioxin
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) has carried out various activities to support Agent Orange/dioxin victims. (Photo: VNA)

Over 9.3 billion VND raised for AO/dioxin victims in 2025

VAVA President Lieutenant General Nguyen Huu Chinh said that although the war ended more than 50 years ago, the consequences of toxic chemicals remain severe and long-lasting, with millions of people affected during the war and hundreds of thousands continuing to suffer serious physical impacts in peacetime.

Tran To Nga poses for a group photo with supporters of her lawsuit against US chemical companies (Photo: VNA)

First European memorial to AO/dioxin victims inaugurated in Paris

The memorial stands as a tribute to millions still suffering from the long-term consequences of Agent Orange, while also serving as a public call to remember one of the gravest humanitarian and environmental tragedies of modern history. The project was the result of years of advocacy by civil society groups, legal experts, artists and solidarity networks seeking both remembrance and greater awareness.

See more

Aircraft park at Suvarnabhumi Airport of Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Thailand targets regional aviation hub status by 2029

Thailand is embarking on a wave of aviation infrastructure projects to capitalise on its strategic location between the world’s two most populous markets China and India, thereby cementing Thailand’s role as a key transit and logistics hub in ASEAN and Asia.

Thailand ramps up efforts to eliminate child labour

Thailand ramps up efforts to eliminate child labour

Deputy Government Spokesperson Phatdarasami Thongsaluaykorn noted that alongside ensuring access to education, the Thai Government is promoting vocational skills development and age-appropriate employment opportunities to help young people gain work experience in safe environments while preparing a skilled workforce for the future.

Indonesia digitises, modernises dairy production

Indonesia digitises, modernises dairy production

In addition, the Indonesian government is carrying out a programme to subsidise up to 35% of investment costs for new machinery and equipment for dairy processing enterprises, cooperatives, and farmer groups participating in the supply chain.

A view of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Malaysia’s 2026 inflation expected to remain under control

Malaysian Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said on June 15 that the Government is committed to ensuring that inflation does not have a major shock effect on the economy and the cost of living even though price pressures are expected to continue.

Thailand thwarts major drug trafficking operation along Mekong River

Thailand thwarts major drug trafficking operation along Mekong River

Royal Thai Navy Spokesperson Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan emphasised that the Royal Thai Navy and allied security agencies remain fully coordinated, enforcing strict border surveillance and legal measures to dismantle trafficking routes, safeguard national security, and protect the public.

The 24th meeting of the ASEAN-Russia Joint Cooperation Committee at ambassadorial level in April 2026. (File photo: VNA)

ASEAN-Russia economic cooperation gains new momentum after 35 years of partnership

As leaders gather in Kazan, Russia, for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations from June 16-18, the implementation of a “sectoral strategic partnership” model and efforts to connect Eurasian economic spaces are expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation while enhancing energy security and technological development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia values strong maritime defence: minister

An Indonesian official has said that as Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic nation, maritime strength and the Navy are becoming increasingly important, not only today but also in the future.

Malaysia to waive interbank ATM cash withdrawal fees nationwide

Malaysia to waive interbank ATM cash withdrawal fees nationwide

The initiative will enable debit cardholders to access more than 14,000 ATMs and SRMs, regardless of their issuing bank, according a joint statement issued by the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) and the Association of Development Finance Institutions of Malaysia (ADFIM) on June 15.

Malaysia strengthens public procurement governance

Malaysia strengthens public procurement governance

Treasury Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Finance Johan Mahmood Merican said the ministry has identified numerous irregularities in the government's public procurement bidding process, including tender specifications being tailored to favour certain suppliers.

(Photo: thailand.prd.go.th)

15th Thai Silk Festival showcases Thai craftsmanship

The event features competitions in Royal Thai traditional costume design, contemporary Thai fashion design, and Thai silk pattern design, with more than 58 teams and over 300 students from across the country taking part.

Deputy Director of the ASEAN Centre at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) Dr. Valeria Vershinina (Photo: VNA)

Russian scholar praises Vietnam’s bridge role in Southeast Asia

Russia highly values Vietnam’s contributions to the ASEAN Community and its active role in pushing Russia–ASEAN ties forward, she said, adding that Moscow will consistently back Vietnam’s constructive initiatives to reinforce ASEAN’s unity, cohesion and flexible response to contemporary geopolitical challenges.

Thailand launches low-carbon rice production initiative

Thailand launches low-carbon rice production initiative

The Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, covering a pilot area of 50,000 rai (about 8,000ha) across eight provinces in central Thailand, aims to tap into the lucrative international green agriculture market and secure a foothold in the global carbon credit ecosystem.

Thailand amends securities law to support digital economy

Thailand amends securities law to support digital economy

Ratchada Thanadirek, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister of Thailand, revealed that the government prioritises updating economic laws to keep pace with technological developments, especially by amending the Securities and Exchange Act to systematically support the issuance and use of electronic securities under a clear, transparent, and verifiable regulatory framework.

Singapore’s public sector offers highest pay premium for AI talent

Singapore’s public sector offers highest pay premium for AI talent

The Singapore edition of PwC’s 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer report showed that the substantial pay premiums came as AI-related job openings last year captured a larger slice of Singapore’s total labour market. The share of AI-related job postings jumped to 5.3% in 2025, up from 3.3% the previous year.