Thailand targets regional aviation hub status by 2029

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is accelerating a slate of airport projects to cement its position as a regional aviation hub by 2029, with the Suvarnabhumi expansion driving a twin upgrade of passenger and cargo capacity.

According to Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the country is embarking on a wave of aviation infrastructure projects to capitalise on its strategic location between the world’s two most populous markets China and India, thereby cementing Thailand’s role as a key transit and logistics hub in ASEAN and Asia.

He said his ministry is preparing to submit the East Expansion project at Suvarnabhumi Airport for cabinet approval, Phiphat said. The plan carries a price tag of about 12 billion THB (367 million USD). Construction is scheduled to start in 2027 and conclude by 2029, lifting annual passenger capacity to 70 million from 60 million.

Combined with the planned expansion of Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok’s two main gateways would handle roughly 120 million passengers a year, laying a foundation for Thailand’s ambition to emerge as a leading aviation hub.

Ministry data showed that Suvarnabhumi’s cargo volume for all of 2026 is forecast to top 2.3 million tonnes./.​