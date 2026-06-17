Thai Government advances silk industry development

Hanoi (NNT/VNA) – The central administration of Thailand is moving forward with plans to expand the country’s silk and sericulture industry through research, technology, and product development while promoting Thai silk in international markets.



The policy seeks to increase income opportunities for farmers, artisans, producers, and entrepreneurs across the entire silk supply chain.



The direction was discussed recently by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Watcharaphon Khaokham, and representatives of the Department of Sericulture. The department has been tasked with advancing silkworm breeding, silk-processing technology, and raw-material management to increase the value and competitiveness of Thai silk products.



Among the measures under consideration is the establishment of a Silk Yarn Bank, which would allow communities, weaving groups, and entrepreneurs to obtain silk yarn for production, with repayment or stock replenishment at a later stage. Authorities are also preparing skills-development programmes covering silk production, product design, branding, packaging, business management, and domestic and international marketing.



According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, the government is now working to boost recognition of the Royal Peacock Logo, Thailand’s certification mark for authentic Thai silk. Authorities also plan to develop a knowledge database and standardised guidelines for both traditional and modern silk-dyeing methods./.

VNA