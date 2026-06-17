At least one dead as 6.7-magnitude quake hits central Indonesia

​Jakarta (VNA) – A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Indonesia on June 16, killing at least one person, injuring more than a dozen others, and damaging numerous public facilities.

​Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the earthquake occurred at 10:27 am, with its epicentre located southeast of Palu city. Although the tremors were felt across a wide area, authorities confirmed there was no risk of a tsunami.

​One person was killed in Sigi district, around 20km from Palu, according to Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. In addition, more than 10 people were seriously injured and are receiving treatment.

​The earthquake also caused significant damage to infrastructure. Dozens of houses in Palu, Sigi and Parigi Moutong district were damaged. Several bridges, government offices and hotels were also affected. Local residents said they rushed to evacuate when they felt the strong tremors.

​Indonesia lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", the world's most seismically active region, where tectonic plates frequently collide, triggering earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake followed by a tsunami struck Palu, killing more than 2,200 people and causing widespread destruction across the region./.