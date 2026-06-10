Business

Reference exchange rate rises slightly on June 10

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,411 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,895 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw an increase compared to the June 9 session. (Photo: VNA)
The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw an increase compared to the June 9 session. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,153 VND/USD on June 10, up 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,411 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,895 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw an increase compared to the June 9 session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,130 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,410 VND/USD, both up 2 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
#Reference exchange rate #VND/USD #opening-hour buying and selling rates #current trading band Vietnam
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