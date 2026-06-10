Business

Ho Chi Minh City sees surge in foreign investment via M&As

The municipal statistics authority reported that total registered foreign investment in the southern economic hub exceeded 3.8 billion USD in the first five months of the year.

Total registered foreign investment in Ho Chi Minh City exceeded 3.8 billion USD in the first five months of 2026. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Total registered foreign investment in Ho Chi Minh City exceeded 3.8 billion USD in the first five months of 2026. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has continued to attract strong foreign capital inflows in the first months of 2026, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) emerging as a key investment channel and showing the city's appeal to international investors.

The municipal statistics authority reported that total registered foreign investment in the southern economic hub exceeded 3.8 billion USD in the first five months of the year.

The figure included 783 newly licensed projects worth more than 1.09 billion USD and 107 existing projects added with over 430 million USD in capital.

Meanwhile, capital contributions, share purchases and equity acquisitions by foreign investors accounted for the largest share of inflows. During the January–May period, the city recorded 747 cases of foreign investors contributing capital and acquiring stakes in local enterprises, with a combined registered value of 2.327 billion USD.

The trend suggests that international investors are increasingly choosing M&A transactions to expand their presence in Vietnam rather than investing in new projects.

Among the most notable deals was Indonesian investor Haryanto Sudarno Kusuma’s planned capital contribution of more than 1.7 billion USD to the VLD Investment and Finance JSC, one of the largest transactions recorded in Ho Chi Minh City so far this year.

Several other significant deals were reported in the finance, technology and service sectors. Singapore-based Momogi Group invested more than 64 million USD in Bibica Capital, while Kredivo Vietnam registered an investment of nearly 34.4 million USD in the Timo Vietnam JSC. These transactions reflect growing foreign interest in high-growth industries closely linked to digital transformation.

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of attracting around 11 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment in 2026. To achieve this goal, authorities are focusing on improving the business environment while prioritising projects with high quality and added value.

Under its development strategy, the city will prioritise investors aligned with plans to develop the International Financial Centre and a free trade zone. Investment is being encouraged in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, automation, semiconductor technology, digital transformation, green growth and projects meeting environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

The city is also piloting the transformation of five export processing and industrial zones into high-tech, eco-industrial and innovation-driven parks, namely Tan Thuan, Tan Binh, Cat Lai, Hiep Phuoc and Binh Chieu, a move expected to attract more high-quality foreign direct investment in the coming years./.

VNA
#NQ 68 #Ho Chi Minh City #M&A #FDI #mergers and acquisitions #foreign investment
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Related News

A Japanese-invested factory at Phu My 3 industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City affirms position as magnet for foreign investment

According to the municipal Department of Finance, the southern city attracted nearly 2.9 billion USD in FDI in the first quarter of 2026, up 220% year-on-year. It is expected to draw an additional 8.9 billion USD in the second quarter, enabling it to fulfil its annual target of 11 billion USD.

In the first four months of 2026, total FDI inflows into Vietnam reaches 18.24 billion USD, up 32% year-on-year. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam draws stronger foreign investment inflows despite global headwinds

In the first four months of 2026, total FDI inflows into Vietnam reached 18.24 billion USD, up 32% year-on-year. Disbursed capital was estimated at more than 7.4 billion USD, an increase of 9.8% and the highest four-month disbursement level recorded in the past five years, reflecting effective implementation of many registered projects.

See more

Customers conduct transactions at an Agribank office in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Outstanding green credit reaches 828 trillion VND

To date, loans subject to environmental and social risk assessments have exceeded 5.1 quadrillion VND (some 193.6 billion USD), representing an almost 25-fold increase compared with the end of 2017 and accounting for 27.7% of total outstanding credit in the economy.

Metfone Express's fleet at the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese firm expands into logistics sector in Cambodia

Cambodian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth praised Metfone’s contributions to socio-economic development, job creation, technology transfer and bilateral connectivity. He described the launch of Metfone Express as evidence of the long-term commitment and innovative spirit of Viettel.

Vietnamese products at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese food products gain prominence at RoK's leading food fair

Vietnamese exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of products, including processed foods, tropical fruit products, functional foods, spices and beverages. Major exporters such as Vinamilk, WestFood, TSFood, Nafoods Group, Bich Chi Food and DH Foods are among the participants.

At the Vietnam–Canada Business Forum 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Green transition creates fresh opportunities for Vietnam–Canada partnership

Rahul Malhotra, owner of RM Venturex, said the forum provided businesses with valuable insights into opportunities for deeper Vietnam–Canada cooperation. He noted that support from diplomatic channels and the engagement of both public and private sectors are helping create favourable conditions for stronger economic ties among Canada, Vietnam and ASEAN.

At the working session between Can Tho leaders and representatives of Singaporean businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho invites Singaporean firms to invest in industry, energy, logistics

Singapore is currently the Mekong Delta city’s largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI), with 12 active projects totalling nearly 320 million USD in registered capital. A flagship project is the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Can Tho, launched in 2022 with an investment of over 3.7 trillion VND (140 million USD) and covering nearly 294 hectares.

Workers process tra fish for exports. (Photo: VNA)

Sustainable transformation needed for Vietnam’s strategic pangasius sector

With continued policy support, technological innovation and close coordination among authorities, businesses and farmers, Vietnam’s pangasius industry is expected to make a strong and sustainable breakthrough during the 2026–2030 period, reinforcing its position as the world’s leading exporter of the fish.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Deputy PM calls for integrated ASEAN fintech ecosystem

Deputy PM Nguyen Van Thang proposed a shared vision for an ASEAN fintech ecosystem that is open, secure, transparent, inclusive, and sustainable: “Open” to foster connectivity, “Secure” to enable growth, “Transparent” to build trust, “Inclusive” to ensure that no one is left behind, and “Sustainable” to strengthen resilience and support long-term progress.

Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Xian Hui (left) meets with Secretary of Phu Tho provincial Party Commitee Pham Dai Duong on comprehensive cooperation (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho expands cooperation with Chinese localities

A high-level delegation of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), led by its Vice Chairperson Xian Hui, visited the production facility of BYD Vietnam Co., Ltd. at Phu Ha Industrial Park and held a working session with leaders of Phu Tho province on June 9.

Financial buildings in downtown Ho Chi Minh City along the Saigon River. (Photo: VNA)

Robust dispute resolution framework key to Vietnam’s IFC ambitions

The development strategy for VIFC-HCMC envisions a comprehensive financial ecosystem encompassing green finance, carbon credits, financial technology (fintech), blockchain technology, digital assets, digital banking and other innovative business models. These highly internationalised sectors involve complex cross-border transactions and sophisticated legal structures.

A step in the semiconductor chip manufacturing process. (Photo: VNA)

LG to build first semiconductor substrate plant in Vietnam

LG Innotek, an affiliate of the Republic of Korea's LG Group, has announced a plan to build its first semiconductor substrate plant in Vietnam, marking a significant step in expanding its production capacity and strengthening its semiconductor packaging solutions business.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung, President and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Oil Eric M. Hambly, and delegates at their meeting on June 8 in Hanoi. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Murphy Oil urged to expand investment in Vietnam

Murphy Oil has operated in Vietnam since 2012 and currently participates in and operates many important oil and gas contracts at projects such as Lac Da Vang and Hai Su Vang, which are expected to contribute additional oil and gas supplies, strengthen energy security and support Vietnam’s economic development.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (R) receives Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM receives IMF Asia-Pacific Director

Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Krisha Srinivasan affirmed that the IMF will continue to accompany and support Vietnam in the development of its financial sector, thereby helping to strengthen resilience and promote sustainable growth in the years ahead.