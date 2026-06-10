Business

Can Tho invites Singaporean firms to invest in industry, energy, logistics

Singapore is currently the Mekong Delta city’s largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI), with 12 active projects totalling nearly 320 million USD in registered capital. A flagship project is the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Can Tho, launched in 2022 with an investment of over 3.7 trillion VND (140 million USD) and covering nearly 294 hectares.

At the working session between Can Tho leaders and representatives of Singaporean businesses. (Photo: VNA)
At the working session between Can Tho leaders and representatives of Singaporean businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city Truong Canh Tuyen on June 9 encouraged Singaporean enterprises to explore investment opportunities in innovation, science and technology, digital transformation, green economy, logistics, seaports, agricultural products, smart urban development, and human resources training.

Welcoming a delegation of Singaporean businesses, Tuyen noted that Singapore is currently the Mekong Delta city’s largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI), with 12 active projects totalling nearly 320 million USD in registered capital. A flagship project is the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Can Tho, launched in 2022 with an investment of over 3.7 trillion VND (140 million USD) and covering nearly 294 hectares.

He told the guests that since July 1, 2025, Can Tho has been expanded through the merger of three localities with considerable land area, population and economic scale, creating a larger development space and unlocking significant growth potential in sectors such as marine economy and high-tech agricultural production.

Can Tho aims to become a gateway connecting Mekong Delta agricultural products with global markets, and an attractive investment destination, while creating the most favourable conditions for investors, Tuyen said.

Lawrence Chan, Head of VSIP at Sembcorp Development, praised the strong support provided by Can Tho authorities throughout the implementation of the VSIP project. He noted that the project, the first VSIP in the Mekong Delta, plays an important role in industrial infrastructure development, investment attraction, job creation and sustainable industrial growth.

According to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Singapore Cao Xuan Thang, bilateral trade between Vietnam and Singapore has grown in recent years, rising from around 21 billion SGD (16.3 billion USD) in 2021 to a record of 40 billion SGD in 2025. He pledged continued support for attracting Singaporean investment to Can Tho and promoting the city’s key exports to Singapore and the world.

At the event, Can Tho introduced a portfolio of investment opportunities, including 11 industrial infrastructure projects, 16 energy and two commercial ventures, along with information on preferential tax policies. The city also plans to organise an investment promotion mission to Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2026 to expand cooperation opportunities in the next phase of development./.

VNA
#Hội nhập quốc tế #NQ 59-BT #Can Tho #Singaporean investors Can Tho Singapore
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