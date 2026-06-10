Singaporean businesses explore investment opportunities at VSIP Can Tho

Can Tho (VNA) – The Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre and the Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, organised a gathering between local authorities and Singaporean businesses on June 9.



Speaking at the event, held at the local Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP Can Tho), Director of the centre Nguyen Thi Kieu Duyen said the programme provided an opportunity for Singaporean firms to gain a better understanding of the city's investment and business environment while also opening up prospects for cooperation between enterprises from both sides.



She noted that as an agency responsible for investment support and connectivity, the centre is committed to accompanying businesses throughout the process of exploring opportunities and implementing projects. It will provide information in a timely, transparent and accurate manner; facilitate connections with relevant departments, agencies, localities and partners; and coordinate efforts to address difficulties and obstacles arising during operations.



“Can Tho understands that investors are concerned not only with market opportunities but also with stability, support and efficiency during project implementation. Therefore, the municipal authorities and promotion centre have always embraced the principle that the success of businesses is the success of the locality,” Duyen told Singaporean investors.



Leaw Wee Ming, General Director of VSIP Can Tho, highly appreciated local authorities' support in organising the gathering, noting that it provided an opportunity for VSIP Can Tho to introduce its investment and cooperation environment to both Singaporean and Vietnamese enterprises.



VSIP Can Tho is seeking to attract investment in food processing, high-tech agricultural and aquatic product processing, supporting industries, precision engineering, electrical and electronics manufacturing, technological equipment, clean production industries, as well as logistics, warehousing, distribution centres and production support services.



He added the industrial park not only develops industrial infrastructure but also positions itself as a partner accompanying investors throughout the project implementation process.



During the working session, representatives of those operating in logistics, industry, legal services and other sectors presented their strengths and proposed investment incentives for enterprises.



On the occasion, VSIP Can Tho and the Southern Steel Company signed a memorandum of understanding, opening up opportunities for their future cooperation and development.



VSIP Can Tho was officially launched in Vinh Trinh commune in September 2023. Covering an area of 900 hectares, including nearly 300 hectares in Phase 1 with total investment of 152 million USD, it is being developed under an integrated industry – urban – services model based on green, smart and sustainable criteria, fully aligned with the city’s development vision.



Earlier the same day, the Singaporean business delegation held a working session with leaders of the Can Tho People’s Committee to exchange information and explore chances to strengthen investment and business ties./.

VNA