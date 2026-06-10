Business

Korean company expands logistics infrastructure investment in Vietnam

The Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND) has joined the development of a smart logistics centre in Long Thanh High-Tech Industrial Park in the southern city of Dong Nai.

Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND) poses for a commemorative photo after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Smart Logistics Center development project and the signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Advanced Industrial Complex in Amata City Long Thanh in Long Thanh, Dong Nai City, Vietnam, on May 28 (local time). (Photo courtesy of KIND)
Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND) poses for a commemorative photo after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Smart Logistics Center development project and the signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Advanced Industrial Complex in Amata City Long Thanh in Long Thanh, Dong Nai City, Vietnam, on May 28 (local time). (Photo courtesy of KIND)

Seoul (VNA) – The Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND) has joined the development of a smart logistics centre in Long Thanh High-Tech Industrial Park in the southern city of Dong Nai, marking the latest expansion of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s investment in Vietnam’s logistics infrastructure sector.

According to KIND, the project has officially broken ground with a total investment of 56 billion KRW (41.3 million USD).

The corporation said it will contribute 10% of the project’s equity to support implementation. The logistics centre is being developed on a 4-hectare site within Amata City Long Thanh, an industrial park developed by Thailand’s leading industrial estate developer Amata Corporation.

The project will comprise rental factory facilities and modern logistics warehouses. Notably, around 70% of the total area will be dedicated to refrigerated and frozen storage facilities, positioning the centre as a key logistics hub serving growing demand from high-value sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals and cold-chain logistics in southern Vietnam.

Jeil Construction will be responsible for the development and operation of the project. Funding is being mobilised through the Plant-Infrastructure-Smart City (PIS) Fund, a policy investment fund established by the RoK Government to support Korean companies investing in overseas infrastructure projects. The fund is managed by Korea Investment Real Asset Management, with KIND participating as a co-investor.

A KIND representative said the investment will not only support Korean companies expanding into Vietnam’s logistics infrastructure market but also create new overseas investment opportunities and generate stable long-term returns.

Long Thanh is widely regarded as one of southern Vietnam’s most promising growth areas, benefiting from its proximity to the under-construction Long Thanh International Airport. Dong Nai is also one of Vietnam’s largest industrial manufacturing centres, with convenient connectivity to Ho Chi Minh City, the Cai Mep – Thi Vai deep-water port complex and key industrial zones across the southern region.

As global supply chains continue shifting towards Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, demand for cold storage, smart logistics services and specialised warehousing infrastructure is expected to grow rapidly.

The project reflects the broader trend of Korean companies expanding their presence in Vietnam beyond manufacturing into logistics, industrial real estate and infrastructure services supporting regional supply chains./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #logistics #Amata City Long Thanh #Republic of Korea #Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation #Long Thanh High-Tech Industrial Park #Dong Nai Dong Nai Korea (RoK)
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