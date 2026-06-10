Business

Vietnamese firm expands into logistics sector in Cambodia

Cambodian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth praised Metfone’s contributions to socio-economic development, job creation, technology transfer and bilateral connectivity. He described the launch of Metfone Express as evidence of the long-term commitment and innovative spirit of Viettel.

Metfone Express's fleet at the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Metfone Express's fleet at the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Viettel Cambodia (Metfone), a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel), officially launched its Metfone Express logistics service in Phnom Penh on June 9, following its success in telecommunications in Cambodia.

The launch ceremony was attended by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service Hun Many and Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth, along with Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, among others.

Speaking at the event, Metfone General Director Cao Manh Duc said that during its almost 20 years of operations in Cambodia, the company has not only invested in telecommunications infrastructure but also paid attention to human resources and technology, contributing to the country’s digital transformation.

He noted that the rapid growth of e-commerce and the digital economy in Cambodia is driving demand for more efficient goods connectivity and supply chain services. Alongside data flows enabled by telecommunications networks, logistics plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth movement of goods, supporting production, business activities and daily life.

He emphasised that Metfone Express represents the next step in the company’s strategy to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem in Cambodia by integrating digital infrastructure with modern logistics services. The company has committed to long-term investment and the application of digital management technologies to develop a smart, transparent and synchronised logistics system that supports e-commerce and economic growth.

Duc said that while telecommunications transformed the way people connect, digital logistics has the potential to reshape the movement of goods and the operation of the economy. Metfone aims to become not only a service provider but also a long-term partner in Cambodia’s digital economy and digital society development.

Cambodian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth praised Metfone’s contributions to socio-economic development, job creation, technology transfer and bilateral connectivity. He described the launch of Metfone Express as evidence of the long-term commitment and innovative spirit of the Vietnamese business.

In his remarks, Gau emphasised that expanding into the logistics sector not only carries business significance but also reflects the firm's long-term vision and support for Cambodia's economic development.

In the context of the region’s rapidly expanding digital economy and e-commerce sector, logistics is increasingly viewed as a key driver of supply chain connectivity and economic growth. Viettel’s entry into the sector is expected to strengthen economic links, facilitate e-commerce and contribute to the sustainable development of Cambodia’s digital society./.​

VNA
#NQ 59 #Viettel Cambodia #Metfone #Metfone Express #logistics Cambodia Vietnam
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