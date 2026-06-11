Petrol prices cut further from 15:00 on June 11

Hanoi (VNA) – Retail fuel prices in Vietnam fell for a third consecutive week from 3pm on June 11 under an adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Minsitry of Finance.

In the latest price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for fuel categories at the following rates: 100 VND per litre for biofuel, 200 VND per litre for diesel oil, and 200 VND per kilogramme for mazut oil.

Accordingly, E5RON92 petrol is capped at 21,332 VND (0.81 USD) per litre, down 452 VND. Diesel 0.05S is set at no more than 25,877 VND per litre, down 989 VND, while mazut 180CST 3.5S is priced at the maximum of 18,608 VND per kilogramme, down 1,037 VND.

Meanwhile, the retail prices of E10RON95 petrol continue to be determined by fuel distributors based on ethanol and base petrol input costs, blending and logistics expenses, applicable taxes, surcharges and regulated profit margins.

At Petrolimex, E10RON95-III is currently sold at 22,330 VND per litre while E10RON95-V at 23,230 VND per litre.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said global fuel markets during the latest pricing period were influenced by several key factors, including the prolonged negotiations aimed at ending tensions between the US and Iran, escalating instability in the Middle East, as well as hostilities between Iran and Israel that later eased following announcements of a ceasefire. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine also continued to affect market sentiment. As a result, international refined fuel prices fluctuated in recent days, rising or falling depending on the product category.

As of June 11, Vietnam’s petrol and oil prices remained lower than those in neighbouring countries, according to the ministry./.

​