Hyundai vehicle sales in Vietnam edge up in May

Hanoi (VNA) – Hyundai sold 3,921 vehicles in Vietnam in May 2026, up slightly from 3,904 units in April, with the Creta SUV remaining the brand's best-selling model, according to monthly sales figures released by TC GROUP on June 10.

The Hyundai Creta led the lineup with 691 units sold, maintaining its popularity thanks to its modern design, versatile performance and features tailored to local consumer needs.

It was followed by the Hyundai Tucson, which recorded 651 deliveries, reinforcing its strong position in Vietnam's highly competitive C-segment SUV market.

Among family-oriented vehicles, the Hyundai Stargazer posted sales of 301 units, continuing to attract buyers with its spacious interior and practicality for both personal and commercial use.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Accent sold 251 units, while the Hyundai Grand i10 reached 155 units, remaining key models in the B-segment sedan and compact hatchback categories.

In the large SUV segment, the Hyundai Santa Fe recorded 124 sales, and the Hyundai Palisade sold 108 units. Since April 2026, the Palisade's recommended retail price has been reduced without changes to its specifications or equipment, a move expected to enhance its competitiveness.

Other models also maintained stable sales, with the Hyundai Custin selling 95 units, the Hyundai Venue 94 units, and the Hyundai Elantra 33 units.

Hyundai's commercial vehicle division also made a significant contribution, with 1,417 units sold in May, bringing cumulative sales for the first five months of the year to 6,044 units.

According to TC GROUP, demand in the automotive market showed signs of improvement in May as the summer travel season and peak hot weather boosted consumer interest. Hyundai sustained stable business performance thanks to its diverse product portfolio, reliable supply and nationwide dealership network.

Industry experts said the May results reflected Hyundai's steady growth momentum in Vietnam, with SUVs, particularly the Creta and Tucson, continuing to drive the brand's sales performance./.

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