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Vietnam, US seek to deepen economic, trade, energy cooperation

The two sides noted positive progress in negotiations on a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement and agreed to maintain close coordination to finalise the remaining issues under discussion at an early date.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan (second, left) and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau (second,right) at the working session on June 10. (Photo: congthuong.vn)
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan (second, left) and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau (second,right) at the working session on June 10. (Photo: congthuong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has held a working session with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

​Landau spoke highly of Vietnam’s economic development achievements and acknowledged the positive momentum in bilateral economic and trade ties in recent years. The US side expressed its desire to further expand cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of trade, investment and energy, including the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, enhanced energy cooperation, and initiatives on environmental protection and plastic waste reduction.

​Tan thanked the US side for its positive assessments, affirming that economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries have achieved substantial results, bringing benefits to businesses and people of both nations.

​Regarding trade cooperation, the official stressed that the Vietnamese and US economies are highly complementary and hold significant potential for further growth. Vietnam attaches importance to promoting economic and trade relations in a balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial manner, while staying ready to expand imports of products in which the US has strengths, such as agricultural products, energy and high-tech equipment, he said.

​On investment, Tan appreciated the contributions made by the US business community to Vietnam’s manufacturing, exports and technological innovation. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to further improving the investment and business environment and creating favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including US firms, to operate stably and expand their long-term presence in the Southeast Asian country.

​Concerning environmental issues and climate change response, the Deputy Minister affirmed that Vietnam is actively implementing its international commitments on green transition, emissions reduction and sustainable development.

​The two sides noted positive progress in negotiations on a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement and agreed to maintain close coordination to finalise the remaining issues under discussion at an early date.

​On this occasion, the Vietnamese side proposed the US consider promptly recognising Vietnam’s market economy status and removing the country from the D1 and D3 lists, thereby easing export restrictions on certain high-tech products and creating more favourable conditions for bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.

​At the end of the working session, both sides agreed to step up exchanges and coordination to promote cooperation in the spheres of trade, investment, energy and economic development, thereby contributing to further deepening the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

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