Vietnamese products promoted at AEON stores across Japan

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam Week 2026 officially opened at AEON LakeTown Mori shopping mall in Saitama prefecture on June 11, bringing Vietnamese products, cuisine and culture closer to Japanese consumers.

The event is jointly organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Japanese retailer AEON Group. Running from June 11-14, it is being held at more than 400 AEON outlets across Japan as well as in several Asian markets, including Malaysia, Hong Kong (China) and Cambodia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang highlighted the significance of 2026, which marks a decade of cooperation between the ministry and AEON in organising Vietnam Week in Japan.

Over the past ten years, the programme has evolved from an annual promotional event into a symbol of the trusted and effective partnership between Vietnam and Japan, helping bring Vietnamese products closer to Japanese consumers, she said.

Thang noted that Vietnamese businesses are increasingly embracing green, clean and sustainable production practices, focusing on environmentally friendly materials, energy efficiency and social responsibility throughout their supply chains to meet the growing requirements of the Japanese market.

AEON Vice President Tsuchiya Mitsuko said cooperation between the group and Vietnam began 18 years ago when AEON Financial Service launched consumer finance operations in the country in 2008. The group now operates eight shopping malls, 15 general merchandise stores, 45 supermarkets, 182 convenience stores and various subsidiaries in Vietnam.

He expressed his hope that Vietnam Week would allow Japanese consumers to experience the charm of Vietnam while also bringing enjoyment to the Vietnamese community living in Japan.

This year’s edition features twice as many new Vietnamese product lines as previous events, reflecting growing interest from AEON buyers and the increasing capacity of Vietnamese enterprises to meet international standards. Products on display range from high-quality rice, fresh and dried fruits, cashew nuts, spices and bird’s nest products to handicrafts, textiles and household goods.

A notable highlight is the introduction of Vietnamese dishes and beverages tailored to Japan’s summer season, including fresh lychees, dragon fruit, Vietnamese bananas, coconut-flavoured desserts, Hoi An fried wontons, pho, braised fish and Saigon Lager beer./.