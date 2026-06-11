Business

Vietnamese products promoted at AEON stores across Japan

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang highlighted the significance of 2026, which marks a decade of cooperation between the ministry and AEON in organising Vietnam Week in Japan.

Vietnamese bananas are sold at an AEON supermarket in Japan. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese bananas are sold at an AEON supermarket in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam Week 2026 officially opened at AEON LakeTown Mori shopping mall in Saitama prefecture on June 11, bringing Vietnamese products, cuisine and culture closer to Japanese consumers.

The event is jointly organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Japanese retailer AEON Group. Running from June 11-14, it is being held at more than 400 AEON outlets across Japan as well as in several Asian markets, including Malaysia, Hong Kong (China) and Cambodia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang highlighted the significance of 2026, which marks a decade of cooperation between the ministry and AEON in organising Vietnam Week in Japan.

Over the past ten years, the programme has evolved from an annual promotional event into a symbol of the trusted and effective partnership between Vietnam and Japan, helping bring Vietnamese products closer to Japanese consumers, she said.

Thang noted that Vietnamese businesses are increasingly embracing green, clean and sustainable production practices, focusing on environmentally friendly materials, energy efficiency and social responsibility throughout their supply chains to meet the growing requirements of the Japanese market.

AEON Vice President Tsuchiya Mitsuko said cooperation between the group and Vietnam began 18 years ago when AEON Financial Service launched consumer finance operations in the country in 2008. The group now operates eight shopping malls, 15 general merchandise stores, 45 supermarkets, 182 convenience stores and various subsidiaries in Vietnam.

He expressed his hope that Vietnam Week would allow Japanese consumers to experience the charm of Vietnam while also bringing enjoyment to the Vietnamese community living in Japan.

This year’s edition features twice as many new Vietnamese product lines as previous events, reflecting growing interest from AEON buyers and the increasing capacity of Vietnamese enterprises to meet international standards. Products on display range from high-quality rice, fresh and dried fruits, cashew nuts, spices and bird’s nest products to handicrafts, textiles and household goods.

A notable highlight is the introduction of Vietnamese dishes and beverages tailored to Japan’s summer season, including fresh lychees, dragon fruit, Vietnamese bananas, coconut-flavoured desserts, Hoi An fried wontons, pho, braised fish and Saigon Lager beer./.

VNA
#Vietnam Week 2026 #AEON LakeTown Mori #Vietnamese products #NQ 59-BT #Vietnam's exports to Japan Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

Growing demand for financing for infrastructure and green transition projects is driving Vietnam’s search for new sources of capital. In the photo: A section of Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to unlock capital for infrastructure, green transition

As Vietnam advances its sustainable growth agenda and commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the need for long-term capital is rising rapidly. Experts say meeting these financing requirements will depend not only on expanding available resources but also on broadening funding sources and improving project financing models.

Private technology enterprises are increasingly viewed as a driving force at the heart of the innovation ecosystem. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes to develop world-class technology startups

Vietnam’s startup ecosystem now comprises roughly 4,000 startups, 208 investment funds, 84 incubators and more than 20 startup support centres. With an estimated valuation of 75 billion USD, the ecosystem has established most of the key foundations needed for long-term growth.

Officials of the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at the meeting in Hanoi (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Finance Ministry, JICA to hasten major joint projects

JICA President Tanaka Akihiko said he is pleased to return to Vietnam and see landmark projects of bilateral ties now operational and delivering clear benefits to the public, including Nhat Tan Bridge and Ho Chi Minh City’s metro line No. 1.

Customers conduct transactions at an Agribank office in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Outstanding green credit reaches 828 trillion VND

To date, loans subject to environmental and social risk assessments have exceeded 5.1 quadrillion VND (some 193.6 billion USD), representing an almost 25-fold increase compared with the end of 2017 and accounting for 27.7% of total outstanding credit in the economy.

Metfone Express's fleet at the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese firm expands into logistics sector in Cambodia

Cambodian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth praised Metfone’s contributions to socio-economic development, job creation, technology transfer and bilateral connectivity. He described the launch of Metfone Express as evidence of the long-term commitment and innovative spirit of Viettel.

Vietnamese products at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese food products gain prominence at RoK's leading food fair

Vietnamese exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of products, including processed foods, tropical fruit products, functional foods, spices and beverages. Major exporters such as Vinamilk, WestFood, TSFood, Nafoods Group, Bich Chi Food and DH Foods are among the participants.