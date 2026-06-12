Honda motorcycle, automobile sales in Vietnam show contrasting trends

Hanoi (VNA) - Honda Vietnam reported mixed business results in May 2026, with motorcycle sales declining while automobile sales posted strong growth.



According to the firm, total motorcycle sales reached 169,976 units in May, down 3.9% year-on-year. Meanwhile, automobile sales rose 26% from the same period last year to 1,870 units.



The figures were compiled from Honda Exclusive Authorised Dealership (HEADs) nationwide.



In the first two months of the 2026–2027 fiscal year (April 2026–March 2027), Honda Vietnam sold 343,444 motorcycles, down 1.3% year-on-year.



The company also exported 23,673 motorcycles in May to various overseas markets.



Despite intensifying competition in the motorcycle market, particularly from domestic and foreign electric motorcycle manufacturers, Honda maintained its leading position thanks to a diverse product portfolio spanning commuter bikes, scooters and manual transmission models. The company accounted for 84.7% of Vietnam’s motorcycle market.



In the automobile segment, Honda recorded encouraging growth, with retail sales reaching 1,870 units in May. The result came amid increasingly fierce competition in Vietnam’s automotive market.



Cumulative automobile sales in the first two months of the fiscal year totalled 3,700 units, up 2% year-on-year. The performance reflected stable consumer demand for the company’s key models and the effectiveness of sales promotion programmes and customer support policies.



Models such as the Honda City, Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V continued to make significant contributions to sales, while the SUV and crossover segments remained key growth drivers of the domestic automobile market.



The May results indicate that Honda Vietnam has maintained a stable business foundation in both its motorcycle and automobile operations. The company plans to further strengthen sales activities, improve after-sales services and enhance customer experience to consolidate its market position in Vietnam./.











VNA