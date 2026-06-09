Business

Agricultural product exports continue to generate strong trade surplus

Although Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of nearly 14 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, the agriculture sector continued to stand out as a major contributor to external trade, generating a surplus of 7.5 billion USD, or roughly 1.5 billion USD per month.

A shipment of 220 tonnes of fresh bananas from Dong Nai is exported to international markets. (Photo: VNA)
A shipment of 220 tonnes of fresh bananas from Dong Nai is exported to international markets. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Although Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of nearly 14 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, the agriculture sector continued to stand out as a major contributor to external trade, generating a surplus of 7.5 billion USD, or roughly 1.5 billion USD per month.

Resilience amid mounting headwinds

Although the sector maintained a substantial surplus, the figure declined 9.3% year-on-year as weaker global demand, geopolitical tensions and rising transport costs weighed on export performance.

The slowdown has made it more challenging for the agriculture sector to exceed the record trade surplus of 20.7 billion USD achieved in 2025. Even so, the sector has once again demonstrated its role as a stabilising force for the economy.

​Rice exports illustrate this resilience. While export volumes and prices came under pressure earlier in the year, the industry’s trade surplus still rose 3.7% to 1.3 billion USD, aided by reduced imports. Export momentum recovered in May, with shipments reaching 1.1 million tonnes, while average export prices climbed to 500–520 USD per tonne, up 30–40 USD from the start of the year.

​The anticipated return of El Niño could further support rice prices by reducing agricultural output across parts of Asia. Market observers believed prices may return to levels seen during the 2023–2024 El Niño cycle, when Vietnam exported 9.1 million tonnes of rice and earned 5.6 billion USD.

​Prof. Dr Bui Chi Buu, former Director of the Southern Institute of Agricultural Sciences, said climate-related risks are expected to constrain global rice production over the longer term, creating opportunities for Vietnam to strengthen its position as a dependable supplier in international markets.

​The fruit and vegetable sector also delivered solid results, posting a trade surplus of 1.4 billion USD, up 5.5% year-on-year. Growth is expected to accelerate as the durian harvest season gathers pace in the southern and Central Highlands regions.

​According to Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association (Vinafruit), durian exports could generate 4–4.5 billion USD this year. With imports accounting for only a small share of the sector’s activity, most of the revenue contributes directly to the trade surplus. The industry is projected to achieve a surplus of around 6 billion USD in 2026 if current conditions remain favourable.

​Other products, including fresh coconuts and pomelos, have also recorded robust growth. In addition to China, demand from European markets such as the Netherlands and Germany has continued to expand. Meanwhile, a decline in food safety complaints related to pesticide residues indicates improving compliance with international standards and a more market-driven export strategy.

Agriculture seen as a strategic advantage of Vietnam

As global attention increasingly focuses on food security, nutrition and sustainable development, agriculture is emerging as one of Vietnam’s most important strategic advantages.

The country has built strong global competitiveness across several key commodities. Rice has gained greater recognition in higher-value markets, and coffee continues to rank among the world’s leading export products, while tropical fruits such as durian, bananas, mangoes and dragon fruit are expanding their footprint in China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other premium destinations. Seafood exports, particularly shrimp and pangasius, remain a major source of foreign exchange earnings.

Industry experts believed Vietnam can unlock further growth by moving deeper into global value chains through advanced processing, brand building, cold-storage logistics and circular agricultural models. Such measures would enable the sector to generate greater value while enhancing its contribution to economic growth.

Dr. Tran Huu Hiep from FPT University in Can Tho said agriculture should be recognised as a strategic economic sector rather than merely a support industry as Vietnam pursues higher growth targets.

He highlighted three priorities for the sector’s development: expanding investment in high-tech, green and value-added agriculture; improving climate-resilient infrastructure and water security in the Mekong Delta; and shifting from a production-oriented approach towards an agricultural economy model driven by market demand, international standards and consumer preferences, while strengthening national brands for key export products./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #agriculture exports #El Niño #Agriculture
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Agriculture targets 74 billion USD in exports in 2026

Agriculture targets 74 billion USD in exports in 2026

Despite numerous difficulties in 2025, Vietnam’s agricultural sector closed the year with export earnings of 70.9 billion USD, laying an optimistic foundation for a 74 billion USD export target in 2026. The information was announced at the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s first regular press briefing of the year, held in Hanoi on January 6.

See more

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung, President and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Oil Eric M. Hambly, and delegates at their meeting on June 8 in Hanoi. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Murphy Oil urged to expand investment in Vietnam

Murphy Oil has operated in Vietnam since 2012 and currently participates in and operates many important oil and gas contracts at projects such as Lac Da Vang and Hai Su Vang, which are expected to contribute additional oil and gas supplies, strengthen energy security and support Vietnam’s economic development.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (R) receives Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM receives IMF Asia-Pacific Director

Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Krisha Srinivasan affirmed that the IMF will continue to accompany and support Vietnam in the development of its financial sector, thereby helping to strengthen resilience and promote sustainable growth in the years ahead.

An article on Vietnam's e-commerce boom on Le Monde (Photo: VNA)

Digital economy fuels new growth momentum in Vietnam: French daily

French daily Le Monde recently reported that Vietnam’s e-commerce revenue approached 26 billion EUR (29.6 billion USD) in 2025, jumping 25% from a year earlier on the heels of a 20% gain in 2024. The sector now commands roughly 11% of total retail sales, cementing Vietnam’s status as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets.

Vietnam Airlines Group offers nearly 2.2 million discounted domestic seats from now until August 16 to meet peak summer travel demand. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines Group offers nearly 2.2 million discounted domestic seats

Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), will provide nearly 5.5 million seats on domestic routes from now until August 16 to meet peak summer travel demand, including around 2.2 million seats offered at promotional fares on various routes.

A pepper farm in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s pepper exports jump 21.7% in volume in five months

May shipments, however, totaled 25,180 tonnes worth 166.2 million USD, down 18.9% by volume and 13.9% by value from April, and 4.8% lower in volume from a year earlier. Major exporters reported declining shipments, underscoring a sector-wide pullback.

Representatives of Vietrade and TFO Canada discuss a new cooperation project for 2026–2030. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, TFO Canada move towards strategic trade partnership

Director General of Vietrade Vu Ba Phu said the success of cooperation during 2021–2024 had laid a solid foundation for elevating bilateral ties in the new phase, with Vietrade now serving as TFO Canada’s strategic partner in Vietnam.

Aircraft at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi bets on aviation network to power economy

The capital’s newly approved master plan places aviation infrastructure at the centre of long-term economic development, with a second international airport and low-altitude transport network expected to reshape urban growth, logistics and high-tech industries.