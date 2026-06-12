Vietnamese leaders send congratulatory messages on Russia Day

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 12 sent a message of congratulations to President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day (June 12).
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung cabled a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, while National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended congratulations to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov./.
Ho Chi Minh’s legacy continues to inspire Russia–Vietnam friendship
June 30 this year marks the 103rd anniversary of Ho Chi Minh’s first arrival in Russia, then the Soviet Union. The event laid the groundwork for future cooperation between the two countries, which officially established diplomatic relations in 1950.