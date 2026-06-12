Politics

Vietnamese leaders send congratulatory messages on Russia Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 12 sent a message of congratulations to President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day (June 12).

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 12 sent a message of congratulations to President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day (June 12).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung cabled a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, while National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended congratulations to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov./.

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