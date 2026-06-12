National security event series promotes public role in safeguarding nation

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, on June 11 launched the "To quoc binh yen" (Peaceful homeland) event series to commemorate the 78th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's Call for Patriotic Emulation (June 11, 1948–2026) and towards the 80th traditional day of the people's security force (July 12, 1946–2026).



Major General Pham Kim Dinh, Director of the ministry's Department of Political Affairs, said the event aims to spread the message that safeguarding national security is both the right and responsibility of every citizen, with each individual serving as a "shield" and each family as a "fortress" in the all-people national security posture.



Over the past 80 years, the people's security force has played a vital role in protecting national security and maintaining social stability through dedication, resilience and sacrifice, he said.



Running from June 11 to 14, the event series features exhibitions, interactive displays and public engagement activities, culminating in a gala on June 13. A highlight is the exhibition showcasing the force's history through documents, photographs, artefacts and digital technology.



Interactive spaces, including "moments and memories," "cybersecurity wall" and "crime investigation journey," allow visitors to explore the force's traditions while raising awareness of crime prevention, misinformation and online safety.



The opening ceremony featured a large-scale artistic programme blending traditional and contemporary performances, including music, dance and circus acts depicting national symbols and the vibrant spirit of Ho Chi Minh City.



As part of the event series, the ministry is also organising activities to honour war veterans and beneficiaries of preferential policies, while presenting gifts to families of meritorious contributors and public security officers facing difficult circumstances in Ho Chi Minh City./.





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