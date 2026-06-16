Society

Scientific evidence help build confidence on E10 biofuel: Experts

Research findings and international experience suggest that most concerns about potential engine damage have already been addressed by scientific evidence, helping build confidence in the new fuel among motorists nationwide.

Selling biofuel at a Petrolimex station on the morning of May 24, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Selling biofuel at a Petrolimex station on the morning of May 24, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As Vietnam has officially introduced E10 biofuel nationwide, marking a new milestone in its clean energy development strategy, experts and vehicle manufacturers say concerns over engine durability, fuel consumption and vehicle compatibility have largely been addressed through scientific research and international experience.

Key step in green transition

According to Dao Duy Anh, Deputy Director of the Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industry Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam has been pursuing biofuel development for years as part of efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Beyond its environmental benefits, E10 gasoline is expected to support the development of domestic value chains, from agricultural feedstock production and ethanol manufacturing to logistics and fuel distribution. The transition is also expected to strengthen national energy security by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

E10 consists of 90% conventional gasoline and 10% ethanol, a renewable fuel produced from biological feedstocks such as cassava, sugarcane and corn.

Do Van Tuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Biofuels Association, noted that more than 65 countries and territories, representing around 97% of the world’s population, already use biofuels, with E10 being the most widely adopted blend. Major economies including the United States, Canada, Australia, Thailand, China and many European countries have used E10 for years as an effective tool to cut transport-related emissions.

From an energy security perspective, Bui Ngoc Bao, Chairman of the Vietnam Petroleum Association, said wider adoption of E10 could reduce gasoline dependence on fossil fuels by about 10%, helping improve national resilience amid increasingly volatile global energy markets.

Addressing consumer concerns

The most common concern among consumers is whether E10 affects vehicle engines. Questions about potential corrosion, fuel system damage and higher fuel consumption have circulated widely on social media.

Sayaka Arai, General Director of Honda Vietnam and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), said such caution is understandable whenever a new fuel is introduced.

However, she noted that most motorcycles produced and sold in recent years have been designed and tested to operate with fuels containing up to 10% ethanol. Modern motorcycles, particularly those equipped with fuel injection systems, are fully compatible with E10 under normal operating conditions.

Regarding reports of harder starting or reduced performance after switching to E10, she explained that ethanol’s cleaning properties can loosen deposits accumulated in fuel systems over time, occasionally causing clogged fuel filters or injectors. Such issues are maintenance-related rather than evidence of engine damage and can be resolved through routine servicing.

Owners of older carburettor-equipped motorcycles, large-displacement bikes and specialised imported vehicles are advised to consult manufacturers’ recommendations regarding suitable fuel types.

Some consumers have also expressed concern that E10 may increase fuel consumption because ethanol contains slightly less energy than conventional gasoline. Technical experts, however, say any difference is minimal and unlikely to be noticeable in everyday use.

A 2024 study conducted by VAMM in cooperation with the Hanoi University of Science and Technology found that E10 had no adverse impact on engine starting performance or acceleration under normal operating conditions.

The research also showed that E10 can significantly reduce emissions of harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbons (HC) due to more complete combustion. This is particularly important as major urban areas continue to face mounting air pollution challenges.

Gianluca Fiume, General Director of Piaggio Vietnam, confirmed that all Piaggio and Vespa models officially distributed in Vietnam are fully compatible with E10 and can operate without affecting engine performance or durability. The company’s i-Get and HPE engines remain compliant with both Vietnamese and European emission standards when using E10 fuel.

Experts stress that the most important factor is not whether motorists use E10 or conventional gasoline, but whether they use certified fuel and follow manufacturers’ maintenance schedules.

As Vietnam accelerates its green transition and promotes sustainable transport, E10 is increasingly seen as a practical solution to balance environmental objectives with the mobility needs of consumers.

Research findings and international experience suggest that most concerns about potential engine damage have already been addressed by scientific evidence, helping build confidence in the new fuel among motorists nationwide./.

VNA
#fuel consumption #net-zero emissions #fossil fuels #new fuel #green transition #E10 #biofuel
Follow VietnamPlus

Green transition

Related News

See more

At the press conference on the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Hanoi on June 15 (Photo: VNA)

13th National Congress of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to take place next week

The Congress, which will take place in Hanoi, is an important political event for the Union and a major gathering for young people nationwide, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet said at a press conference on June 15.

A youth union member assists a resident in handling administrative procedures at a public administrative service centre in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Over 3,400 administrative procedures, business conditions cut or simplified

Since April, the Government has issued 11 resolutions abolishing 56 conditional business lines. Compared to the 2025 Law on Investment, the number of conditional business sectors has been reduced by more than 28%, from 198 to 142. The resolutions also revised regulations governing 14 conditional business and investment sectors.

Khanh Hoa spreads sustainability awareness among young students (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Protecting children in digital age: Facts speak louder than distortions

The digital environment delivers clear gains: online birth registration, broader access to educational resources beyond classrooms and borders, and deeper integration into social life via national databases on law, education, health care, and population data. But it also introduces hazards such as harmful content, cyberbullying, online sexual harassment, personal data breaches, privacy violations, and potential psychological fallout from excessive screen time.

Illustrative image (Photo: Viettel Telecom)

Unverified mobile subscriptions hit by service suspension from June 15

Preliminary figures show that more than 93 million mobile numbers had completed ownership verification by the morning of June 15, while over 2 million numbers were identified as not being used by their registered owners. Around 18 million subscriptions had yet to confirm their status and were therefore subject to the suspension of outgoing calls and text messages.

Tao Yitao, senior professor at Shenzhen University, former Deputy Secretary of the university’s Party Committee, and Director of the China Centre for Special Economic Zone Research. (Photo: VNA)

Chinese scholar praises Vietnam’s two-tier local government model

As long as Vietnam remains committed to a people-centred development philosophy, its administrative reforms will deliver positive results. The country’s evolving governance model is opening new opportunities for the world to engage with Vietnam while enabling Vietnam to integrate more deeply with the world, further highlighting the attractiveness and vitality of its institutional development.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

“Era of nation's rise”: An aspiration grounded in evidence, practice

Vietnam’s development track record shows that the “era of the nation's rise” is a political and theoretical marker of a new development phase. It represents a commitment, a rallying cry for progress, and a shared duty of the Party, people, and army to deliver a strong, prosperous Vietnam by 2045.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and PM Le Minh Hung at the meeting with leaders of press agencies in Hanoi on June 14. (Photo: VNA)

NA, Government leaders meet with heads of press agencies

The press has taken a leading role in defending the Party’s ideological foundation, countering wrongful and hostile stances, and raising the volume and quality of mainstream information, contributing to a healthy, humane and responsible media environment, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The UN Group of Friends for Combating Technology-facilitated Trafficking in Persons, makes its debut at a ceremony in New York on June 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins UN group on combating technology-facilitated human trafficking

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with countries, the UN, UNODC, and relevant partners in combating human trafficking. He also noted that the participation of several ASEAN countries as founding members reflects the region’s shared commitment to implementing the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (ACTIP).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth in Ho Chi Minh City on June 13. (Photo: VNA)

PM launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on ministries, sectors and localities to promptly translate the emulation movement into practical action plans and programmes, ensuring that emulation becomes not merely a campaign but a driving force for action, an ecosystem for discovering good models, replicating successful models and best practices.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh guides a student on how to use an English reading pen at the gift presentation event in Dien Bien province on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairwoman presents gifts to Dien Bien policy beneficiary families

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh urged policy beneficiary families to carry forward revolutionary traditions, serve as role models for younger generations, and steer their children to follow Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, contributing to a more prosperous and civilised province.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society's members deliver gifts to needy people during the 2026 Humanitarian Month. (Photo courtesy of the VNRC)

Humanitarian Month raises nearly 762 billion VND

With the theme '80 Years - A Journey of Compassion for the Community', the campaign continues to affirm its role as a nationwide humanitarian initiative, mobilising participation across all levels, sectors, businesses, organisations, philanthropists and the general public to help those in difficult circumstances.