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13th National Congress of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to take place next week

The Congress, which will take place in Hanoi, is an important political event for the Union and a major gathering for young people nationwide, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet said at a press conference on June 15.

At the press conference on the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Hanoi on June 15 (Photo: VNA)
At the press conference on the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Hanoi on June 15 (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNA) - Nearly 800 delegates representing more than 21.6 million members and young people of Vietnam will attend the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union from June 24-25.

The Congress, which will take place in Hanoi, is an important political event for the Union and a major gathering for young people nationwide, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet said at a press conference on June 15.

The Congress’s action slogan is: 'Self-Reliant Courage – Pioneering Innovation – Aspiration to Contribute – Mastering the Future'.

The slogan consists of four elements reflecting the characteristics of Vietnamese youth and the expectations placed upon them in the nation’s new era. It is closely aligned with the message delivered by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in his article “Youth and the Future of the Nation.”

“The delegates attending the Congress are outstanding youth officials and members representing more than 21.6 million Vietnamese young people both at home and abroad,” Triet said.

The composition of the delegation ensures representativeness, continuity and distinction across different sectors, regions and youth groups. Among them, 91 delegates are ex officio members of the 12th Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, accounting for 11.6%; and 660 delegates were elected at congresses of provincial, municipal and affiliated youth union organisations - approximately 84%.

There are 312 female delegates, making up 39.7% and 474 male delegates, 60.3%. A total of 144 delegates are from ethnic groups (18.32%).

The youngest delegate is a 16-year-old student at Quoc Học Hue High School for the Gifted in Hue city.

The average age of delegates is 31.7 years.

Two delegates represent Vietnamese youth living abroad, from the youth union representative bodies in Laos and China.

The Congress takes place at a time when the country is entering a new stage of development, characterised by high demands for innovation, digital transformation, scientific and technological advancement, international integration, green and sustainable development, and the enhancement of young human resources, Triet said.

Therefore, the Congress is not only an opportunity to review the work of the previous term, but also an important moment to establish a new vision, aspirations, responsibilities and methods of action for the Youth Union, he said.

It aims to help implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, while maximising the pioneering, creative and vanguard role of young people in the nation’s new era and preparing for the significant milestones of the centenary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 100th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

The Congress will review and evaluate youth union activities and youth movements during the 2022–2026 term; determine objectives, tasks and solutions for the 2026–2031 term; discuss and approve amendments and supplements to the Youth Union Charter; and elect the 13th Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

The plenary session on June 25 will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV) and Voice of Vietnam (VOV), while also being streamed on Youth Union newspapers and digital platforms.
Earlier, youth union congresses at all levels were organised largely according to schedule and completed by November 2025.

More than 12,700 grassroots youth union units, nearly 4,000 directly affiliated higher-level units, and all 40 provincial-level youth union organisations successfully held their congresses./.

VNA
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