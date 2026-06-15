Over 3,400 administrative procedures, business conditions cut or simplified

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 3,400 administrative procedures and business conditions have been cut or simplified thanks to the Government's decisive measures.

Since April, the Government has issued 11 resolutions abolishing 56 conditional business lines. Compared to the 2025 Law on Investment, the number of conditional business sectors has been reduced by more than 28%, from 198 to 142. The resolutions also revised regulations governing 14 conditional business and investment sectors.

Ministries and sectors have also issued 16 circulars under their authority. As a result, 3,466 administrative procedures and business conditions have been cut or simplified, including the decentralisation of 342 administrative procedures from the central to local levels, the removal of 697 procedures, the simplification of 673 procedures, and the elimination of 1,754 business conditions.

The time required to complete administrative procedures has been reduced by 53%, while compliance costs have fallen by 54.6% compared to 2024. The reforms are expected to help save society about 23 trillion VND (875 million USD) annually.

The reduction and simplification rates have largely met the core targets set out in Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW of the Party Central Committee on the socio-economic development plan, national finance and public debt management, and the medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2030, supporting the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth.

As of the end of May, Vietnam had 5,596 administrative procedures nationwide. Of the total, ministries and central agencies handled 1,595 procedures, accounting for 28.5%; provincial-level authorities handled 2,950 procedures, including those managed by sectoral agencies such as tax and social insurance offices, accounting for 52.7%; and commune-level authorities handled 937 procedures, including those carried out by regional-level sectoral agencies, accounting for 16.8%. Other entities, including Vietnam’s overseas representative missions, hospitals and schools, handled 114 procedures, accounting for 2%.

Alongside administrative reform efforts, the digitalisation of administrative services has been accelerated. The National Public Service Portal currently publicises 5,816 administrative procedures and has been integrated with 151 information systems and databases of ministries, sectors and localities.

The portal is fully connected to all 34 provincial-level administrative procedure settlement systems and provides online access to 4,968 administrative procedures. In addition, more than 1.06 million user accounts have been authenticated through the National Population Database, helping improve service quality, reduce repeated information requirements, and enhance the use of digital data in administrative processing./.