Politics

Vietnamese, Lao justice ministers vow deeper collaboration during talks

Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung urged deeper exchanges of experience in legal development, enforcement, judicial reform, personnel training, and digital transformation, as well as coordinated steps to fast-track the approval and launch of the Vietnamese Government’s technical assistance project to strengthen the capacity of Lao judicial officials.

Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat meet in Hanoi on June 16. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat meet in Hanoi on June 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung held talks with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat in Hanoi on June 16, reaffirming a commitment to tighten sectoral links and deliver on high-level agreements between the two Parties and States.

Tung laid out Vietnam’s sweeping institutional and legal improvement agenda, flagging the Politburo’s Resolution 66-NQ/TW on overhauling law-making and enforcement to meet national development requirements in the new era, Conclusion 09-KL/TW on perfecting the legal system structure, Conclusion 17-KL/TW on legislative orientations for the 16th National Assembly term, and Conclusion 18-KL/TW charting the 2026–30 socio-economic roadmap.

He noted the Vietnamese Politburo has set up a central steering committee for institutional perfection and law enforcement reform chaired by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, with the Justice Ministry’s Party Committee acting as its standing body. Accordingly, the ministry is focusing on legal system upgrades, tougher enforcement, judicial reform, digital transformation, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across legal and judicial operations.

On bilateral cooperation, the minister welcomed concrete results and pushed for the effective realisation of the 2026–2030 cooperation pact. He urged deeper exchanges of experience in legal development, enforcement, judicial reform, personnel training, and digital transformation, as well as coordinated steps to fast-track the approval and launch of the Vietnamese Government’s technical assistance project to strengthen the capacity of Lao judicial officials.

Regarding the technical assistance project, Tung said both ministries have worked to anchor it in inter-governmental agreements and pressed the Lao side to expedite clearance procedures for an early launch. He cast it as a potential hallmark of legal and judicial cooperation that will give concrete substance to the “strategic cohesion” dimension in Vietnam – Laos ties.

Turning to legal education and professional training, the host praised partnerships between Vietnamese law schools and Lao agencies that have already trained cohorts of Lao legal professionals. A scholarship programme is now underway to bring Lao judicial officials to the Hanoi Law University (HLU) for Master of Laws degrees. He proposed deeper collaboration among the Lao National Institute of Justice, the HLU, and the Vietnam Judicial Academy to lift the quality of legal and judicial manpower in both countries.

About local-level coordination and the run-up to the 7th expanded justice conference of Vietnam – Laos border provinces, he called the conference a standout feature of bilateral judicial cooperation. He pointed to gains following the sixth edition in civil status and nationality, legal dissemination, legal and judicial assistance, civil judgment enforcement, and personnel training.

The seventh conference, scheduled for June 17 in Hai Phong, will be a vital forum to review results and lock in stronger coordination measures, bolstering justice sector management and ensuring the rights and legitimate interests of those living in border areas, he said.

vnanet-vannet-i.jpg
The talks between the Vietnamese and Lao justice ministers in Hanoi on June 16 (Photo: VNA)

On multilateral cooperation, Tung highlighted the two ministries’ close work within ASEAN legal and judicial cooperation mechanisms, and other global and regional forums. He proposed that both sides continue with information sharing, consultations, and mutual support at multilateral frameworks.

The minister invited the Lao ministry to an ASEAN Law Forum on using AI in law-making and enforcement in the digital era, which the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice plans to host in August.

Phommathat, for his part, lauded Vietnam’s practical assistance in law-making, training, judicial reform, and local-level cooperation.

He wished for close coordination to deliver the 2026–2030 agreement and confirmed that Laos will work with relevant agencies to complete procedures for an early launch of Vietnam’s technical assistance project.

He also pledged continued cooperation through the border conference mechanism and regional forums, as well as in ensuring the seventh conference’s success and turning its outcomes into tangible results./.​

VNA
#Khamphan Phommathat #Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung #Laos #judicial cooperation #Vietnam-Laos relations Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

International integration

Related News

See more

An overview of the 36th meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Photo: VNA))

Vietnam presides over opening session of 36th meeting of States Parties to UNCLOS

Against the backdrop of mounting challenges facing the oceans, including climate change, marine pollution, biodiversity loss, maritime security concerns, and the impacts of emerging technologies, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu called for stronger international cooperation and greater resource mobilisation to protect the oceans and ensure a peaceful, secure, and sustainable marine environment.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Conference mulls over legislative roadmap for 16th NA’s term

In his keynote speech, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh presented the conclusion as a strategic vision for legal reform in the new development period. It spells out concrete goals, nine major orientations, six bundles of tasks and solutions, and assigns specific duties to the relevant bodies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs Hanoi on June 16, 2026 to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit and conduct bilateral activities in Kazan, Russia from June 16 to 18. (Photo: VNA)

PM departs for ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit

PM Hung’s participation in this summit once again reflects Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as the diversification and multilateralisation of external relations in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang and the Vietnamese delegation are briefed by a French partner on a combat helicopter model at Eurosatory 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes defence cooperation at Eurosatory 2026

During the event, the Vietnamese delegation met with major French defence firms, including Airbus and UNAC, to discuss technology transfer, human resource training, technical support and defence industry development. Vietnam also invited international partners to participate in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026, scheduled to be held in Hanoi this December.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives outgoing Danish Ambassador

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam emphasised that the friendship nurtured over decades, coupled with shared development visions, particularly in the green economy, maritime economy and circular economy, as well as growing connections in culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people links, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for deeper and more productive relations between Vietnam and Denmark.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the education sector in Hanoi on June 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges education sector to make fundamental shift in mindset

Implementation of Resolution 71 must be carried out with strict discipline, regular inspections and continuous monitoring. The Ministry of Education and Training should establish a transparent system for tracking implementation through specific and regularly updated indicators. Each objective must be translated into concrete tasks, resources, timelines and responsible agencies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko in May 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - bridge in advancing ASEAN–Russia relations

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming visit to Russia from June 16–18 for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of dialogue relations highlights Vietnam’s commitment to the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership and its role in strengthening cooperation between the bloc and Russia.

A bird's eye view of Hanoi capital (Photo: VNA)

📝 OP-ED: Democracy and happiness – core values for building public trust

At the heart of the model is the principle that all policies must be designed for the people, rooted in the people’s aspirations and dedicated to serving their interests. Citizens will play an active role in governance through access to information, participation in decision-making, oversight of public affairs and equitable access to development outcomes. In this context, democracy and happiness of the people are not only development goals but also the most accurate benchmarks for evaluating the effectiveness of local governance and the capacity of grassroots authorities to serve their communities.