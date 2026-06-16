Politics

Vietnam, Germany boost cooperation in lawmaking, parliamentary digital transformation

Vietnam and Germany agreed to increase delegation exchanges and maintain regular meetings between parliamentary leaders, committees and lawmakers, as well as step up cooperation in developing legal frameworks related to digital economy, green economy, energy, science and technology, and innovation.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) receives Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) receives Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow agreed to strengthen experience sharing in legislation, supervision, digital transformation in parliamentary activities, and lawmaking in emerging fields, while enhancing coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums during their meeting in Hanoi on June 16.

Receiving Ramelow, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, NA Chairman Man stressed the trip will help strengthen political trust, promote mutual understanding, and create fresh momentum for the Vietnam-Germany relations to develop in a stable, substantive and effective manner.

Vietnam treasures and wishes to strengthen its strategic partnership with Germany, the top Vietnamese legislator said, praising Germany’s role and position within the European Union (EU) and the international arena, as well as its support for multilateralism, free trade, and adherence to international law, including the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

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National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man hosts a receprion for Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow in Hanoi on June 16. (Photo: VNA)

Sharing Vietnam’s development orientation, NA Chairman Man said the country is accelerating growth model reform and institutional improvements, and promoting science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and sustainable development.

The Southeast Asian nation aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income, developed nation by 2045, he said.

​He noted that the Vietnamese legislature is continuing to reform its organisation and working methods, improve the quality of legislation and oversight, and expand parliamentary diplomacy to reinforce Vietnam’s image as a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.

Highlighting the positive momentum in bilateral ties, the Vietnamese NA leader said economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship, while collaboration in defence-security, science-technology, green transition, renewable energy, education and labour has continued to deepen. Building on more than 50 years of diplomatic relations and 15 years of Strategic Partnership, the two countries have favourable conditions to elevate their ties to a new level, he added.

Welcoming the outcomes of talks between Ramelow and NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, the top legislator proposed the two sides closely coordinate in implementing agreed initiatives, and encourage sustainable investment, advanced technologies and high-quality projects.

He also suggested that the German Bundestag consider signing a cooperation agreement with the Vietnamese NA, establish a Germany-Vietnam friendship parliamentarians’ group, and expand exchanges on national governance and socio-economic management.

For his part, Ramelow praised Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, saying the German business community highly values the investment climate and development potential of the Southeast Asian nation.

Germany wishes to deepen cooperation with Vietnam amid global uncertainty, he said, stressing that greater mutual understanding, respect and collaboration will contribute to promoting peace, stability and sustainable development.

The German guest also pointed to untapped potential in labour cooperation, vocational training in health care and nursing, and human resources development on the basis of combining Germany’s technological strengths and experience with Vietnam’s young and skilled workforce. He also called for enhanced experience sharing in emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and advanced technologies.

The two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges and maintain regular meetings between parliamentary leaders, committees and lawmakers. They also pledged to step up cooperation in developing legal frameworks related to digital economy, green economy, energy, science and technology, and innovation.

They expressed confidence that with strong political determination and joint efforts, the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership and parliamentary cooperation will continue to grow, benefiting the two countries and contributing to regional and global peace, cooperation and development./.

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