Politics

Vietnam backs UNSC reform through intergovernmental negotiations

Vietnam also stressed the need to advance more in-depth discussions on issues that have already garnered broad consensus, especially the reform of the UNSC’s working methods to enhance transparency, accountability, and effectiveness.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, speaks at the sixth plenary meeting of the IGN process on UNSC reform held on June 15 at the UN Headquarters in New York (Photo: VNA)
Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, speaks at the sixth plenary meeting of the IGN process on UNSC reform held on June 15 at the UN Headquarters in New York (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Vietnam supports the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) through the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process, considering it an urgent necessity to strengthen the credibility, legitimacy, and effectiveness of the UN body primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, made the statement at the sixth plenary meeting of the IGN process on UNSC reform held on June 15 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Vietnamese diplomat reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership categories while ensuring equitable geographical representation, particularly by increasing the participation of countries from Africa and the Asia-Pacific, which remain underrepresented in the Council’s current composition.

Vietnam also stressed the need to advance more in-depth discussions on issues that have already garnered broad consensus, especially the reform of the UNSC’s working methods to enhance transparency, accountability, and effectiveness. Building on areas of agreement would help narrow differences, strengthen mutual understanding, and create a foundation for substantive progress in the reform process.

Vietnam reiterated its commitment to participating in the IGN process in a constructive, cooperative, and responsible manner, while standing ready to work closely with member states and the co-chairs to advance meaningful UNSC reform that serves the common interests of the international community.

Co-chaired by the Permanent Representatives of the Netherlands and Kuwait to the UN, the meeting focused on a compilation document prepared by the co-chairs that consolidates member states’ views under the IGN process, including areas of convergence and remaining differences regarding UNSC reform.

At the meeting, many countries and groups of countries underscored the necessity of reforming the Security Council to improve its representativeness, legitimacy, and operational effectiveness amidst increasingly complex challenges to international peace and security.

Discussions focused on reform models, the expansion of membership, regional representation, the veto power, the Council’s working methods, and ways to advance the negotiation process in the coming period./.




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#United Nations #Intergovernmental Negotiations process #international community #UNSC reform #NQ 59 - BT
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