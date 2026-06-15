Politics

Parliamentary diplomacy contributes to institutional improvement, paving way for development

The legislature should continue to play the role of an active and responsible member in multilateral parliamentary forums and gradually move from active participation towards contributing, proposing initiatives and helping shape agendas on issues aligned with Vietnam’s interests and capabilities.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man chairs a working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the NA Office in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man chairs a working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the NA Office in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on June 15 chaired a working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the NA Office to strengthen coordination in advisory, support and organisational work for the legislature’s external activities.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Man stated that Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW of the Politburo on implementing the foreign policy orientation of the 14th National Party Congress continues to reaffirm the Party’s consistent position that foreign affairs, together with national defence and security, constitute a regular and essential task. The objective is to create and maintain a peaceful and stable environment while making the fullest use of international resources and favourable conditions to serve national development and safeguard the country.

“With its legislative, supervisory and decision-making functions on major national issues, parliamentary diplomacy must contribute to institutional improvement, strengthen international consensus, and create a favourable environment for development. Parliamentary diplomacy should not only reflect the country’s standing but also help shape that standing. This is also a new requirement for the NA’s external work during the 16th legislative term,” the leader stressed.

Highlighting the guiding principle of “three agencies, one objective: to provide the best possible advice and support for diplomatic activities of NA leaders,” the top legislator called for coordination to begin early and proactively, starting from research, forecasting and policy advice rather than only responding once issues arise.

Chairman Man urged the relevant bodies to recognise the position of parliamentary diplomacy within the country’s comprehensive foreign policy framework. Accordingly, parliamentary diplomacy should be implemented in a coordinated manner alongside Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy. It should also align closely with the Party’s strategic priorities, ensure the highest national interests, and directly support the country’s development goals.

vnanet-signing.jpg
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and officials witnesses the signing of a coordination regulation among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the NA Office at the working session in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The NA Chairman also called for a strong shift from a mindset of foreign affairs serving relationships towards foreign affairs facilitating development, while promoting the spirit of strategic autonomy and self-reliance in parliamentary diplomacy. The legislature should promote legislative cooperation, exchange experiences in national governance, and draw on international best practices to improve institutions and enhance governance capacity, while also leveraging knowledge, science and technology, and favourable international conditions to support national development.

“There must be close alignment between parliamentary forums and the objectives of attracting resources, core and high technologies, expanding markets for the country and strengthening endogenous capabilities. Every diplomatic activity must genuinely generate added value for national development,” he noted.

He emphasised that tangible effectiveness must serve as the key benchmark for evaluating parliamentary diplomacy.

Chairman Man also called for enhancing the position and voice of the NA within regional and international parliamentary mechanisms. The legislature should continue to play the role of an active and responsible member in multilateral parliamentary forums and gradually move from active participation towards contributing, proposing initiatives and helping shape agendas on issues aligned with Vietnam’s interests and capabilities. This, he noted, reflects both the country’s growing international standing and the National Assembly’s responsibility to the international community.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the NA Office signed a coordination regulation on organising diplomatic activities involving the NA Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons, as well as former holders of these positions./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #institutional improvement #Tran Thanh Man #Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW #parliamentary diplomacy #external activities #NQ 59-BT Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Parliamentary diplomacy

National Assembly Election

Related News

Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at Indonesia’s Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi), grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary diplomacy bolsters ASEAN cohesion: Indonesian expert

The Vietnamese legislature has been instrumental in shaping the legal foundations for economic growth, via the adoption and revision of laws governing investment, public–private partnerships, land management and digital governance as key steps in building a more stable regulatory environment, strengthening investor confidence and supporting Vietnam’s transition toward a market-oriented economy.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the education sector in Hanoi on June 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges education sector to make fundamental shift in mindset

Implementation of Resolution 71 must be carried out with strict discipline, regular inspections and continuous monitoring. The Ministry of Education and Training should establish a transparent system for tracking implementation through specific and regularly updated indicators. Each objective must be translated into concrete tasks, resources, timelines and responsible agencies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko in May 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - bridge in advancing ASEAN–Russia relations

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming visit to Russia from June 16–18 for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of dialogue relations highlights Vietnam’s commitment to the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership and its role in strengthening cooperation between the bloc and Russia.

A bird's eye view of Hanoi capital (Photo: VNA)

📝 OP-ED: Democracy and happiness – core values for building public trust

At the heart of the model is the principle that all policies must be designed for the people, rooted in the people’s aspirations and dedicated to serving their interests. Citizens will play an active role in governance through access to information, participation in decision-making, oversight of public affairs and equitable access to development outcomes. In this context, democracy and happiness of the people are not only development goals but also the most accurate benchmarks for evaluating the effectiveness of local governance and the capacity of grassroots authorities to serve their communities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a working session with the Standing Board of the Dong Nai Party Committee on June 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Dong Nai to step up role as a key driver of national growth

The PM said the positive results achieved by Dong Nai in its first year as a centrally governed city stemmed from a crucial factor, a shift in mindset, thinking and methods of implementation, reflecting the leadership’s determination to innovate, pursue development and embrace a spirit of initiative and responsibility.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu receives Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Idemitsu Kosan Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy FM urges Idemitsu Kosan to expand green energy investment in Vietnam

Receiving IKC Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Idemitsu Kosan Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12, Deputy FM Vu commended the company’s efforts in promoting investment and cooperation in Vietnam over the years, especially its role as a shareholder in the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP) project.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on June 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City must maximise role as economic powerhouse: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called for a comprehensive review of Ho Chi Minh City’s 2026 economic growth scenarios, with a focus on identifying untapped potential across sectors and deploying effective measures to maximise growth in the remaining quarters of the year, particularly in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, finance and banking, and other high-value-added industries.

The national flags of Vietnam and the Philippines. Photo: VNA

Vietnam congratulates Philippines on Independence Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 12 sent congratulatory messages to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr on the occasion of the 128th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of the Philippines (June 12, 1898 – 2026).