Parliamentary diplomacy contributes to institutional improvement, paving way for development

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on June 15 chaired a working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the NA Office to strengthen coordination in advisory, support and organisational work for the legislature’s external activities.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Man stated that Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW of the Politburo on implementing the foreign policy orientation of the 14th National Party Congress continues to reaffirm the Party’s consistent position that foreign affairs, together with national defence and security, constitute a regular and essential task. The objective is to create and maintain a peaceful and stable environment while making the fullest use of international resources and favourable conditions to serve national development and safeguard the country.



“With its legislative, supervisory and decision-making functions on major national issues, parliamentary diplomacy must contribute to institutional improvement, strengthen international consensus, and create a favourable environment for development. Parliamentary diplomacy should not only reflect the country’s standing but also help shape that standing. This is also a new requirement for the NA’s external work during the 16th legislative term,” the leader stressed.



Highlighting the guiding principle of “three agencies, one objective: to provide the best possible advice and support for diplomatic activities of NA leaders,” the top legislator called for coordination to begin early and proactively, starting from research, forecasting and policy advice rather than only responding once issues arise.



Chairman Man urged the relevant bodies to recognise the position of parliamentary diplomacy within the country’s comprehensive foreign policy framework. Accordingly, parliamentary diplomacy should be implemented in a coordinated manner alongside Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy. It should also align closely with the Party’s strategic priorities, ensure the highest national interests, and directly support the country’s development goals.



NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and officials witnesses the signing of a coordination regulation among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the NA Office at the working session in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The NA Chairman also called for a strong shift from a mindset of foreign affairs serving relationships towards foreign affairs facilitating development, while promoting the spirit of strategic autonomy and self-reliance in parliamentary diplomacy. The legislature should promote legislative cooperation, exchange experiences in national governance, and draw on international best practices to improve institutions and enhance governance capacity, while also leveraging knowledge, science and technology, and favourable international conditions to support national development.



“There must be close alignment between parliamentary forums and the objectives of attracting resources, core and high technologies, expanding markets for the country and strengthening endogenous capabilities. Every diplomatic activity must genuinely generate added value for national development,” he noted.



He emphasised that tangible effectiveness must serve as the key benchmark for evaluating parliamentary diplomacy.



Chairman Man also called for enhancing the position and voice of the NA within regional and international parliamentary mechanisms. The legislature should continue to play the role of an active and responsible member in multilateral parliamentary forums and gradually move from active participation towards contributing, proposing initiatives and helping shape agendas on issues aligned with Vietnam’s interests and capabilities. This, he noted, reflects both the country’s growing international standing and the National Assembly’s responsibility to the international community.



On the occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the NA Office signed a coordination regulation on organising diplomatic activities involving the NA Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons, as well as former holders of these positions./.

