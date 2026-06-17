Politics

☀️ Morning digest on June 17

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on June 17

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 16 called for stronger judicial cooperation between Vietnam and Laos while receiving Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat, who is in Vietnam to attend the 7th expanded justice conference of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) receives Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Lao official, the top leader said the visit, together with recent trips by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries following their respective Party congresses, reflects the high priority both sides place on strengthening their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion. Read full text

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 16 encouraged the press to continue accompanying the country’s priority tasks through constructive reporting that accurately identifies problems, analyses causes and proposes appropriate solutions.

The top leader made the remarks at a meeting with 101 outstanding journalists who have won National Press Awards over the years, held ahead of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2026). Read full text

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on June 16 afternoon (local time), beginning their trip to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on June 16 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Welcoming Prime Minister Hung and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, Consul General of Vietnam in Yekaterinburg Nguyen Mai Huong, and several officials from the Vietnamese Embassy. Read full text

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow agreed to strengthen experience sharing in legislation, supervision, digital transformation in parliamentary activities, and lawmaking in emerging fields, while enhancing coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums during their meeting in Hanoi on June 16.

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National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) receives Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Ramelow, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, NA Chairman Man stressed the trip will help strengthen political trust, promote mutual understanding, and create fresh momentum for the Vietnam-Germany relations to develop in a stable, substantive and effective manner. Read full text

- Vietnam wishes for closer cooperation with Canada in culture, journalism, science and technology, education, and training as the two countries look to deepen their Comprehensive Partnership.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet, made the remarks during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel on June 16. Read full text

- An Angolan delegation led by Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Isaac Francisco Maria dos Anjos held a working session with representatives of the National Agricultural Extension Centre (NAEC) of Vietnam on June 16, aiming to bolster agricultural extension cooperation and technology transfer under an agricultural partnership framework.

The meeting, held during the delegation’s June 15–22 visit to Vietnam, followed ministerial-level talks earlier the same day, and focused on implementing the agricultural cooperation action plan in 2025–2030 between Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Angola’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Read full text

- Ho Chi Minh City's tax authority has pledged continued support for foreign investors by addressing tax-related bottlenecks and improving the business climate, in line with the Politburo's newly-issued resolution on developing the foreign-invested sector.

At a dialogue conference with foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises on June 16, Doan Minh Dung, head of the Ho Chi Minh City tax agency, said the Party and State regard the FDI sector as a vital pillar of the economy, contributing to growth, economic restructuring and deeper global integration. Read full text

- The rapidly expanding global Halal market is creating significant opportunities for Vietnamese businesses and export sectors capable of meeting its stringent requirements, heard a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 16.

Speaking at the event, organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), its Deputy Director Ho Thi Quyen said that amid global economic uncertainties, rising trade protectionism and increasingly strict standards and traceability requirements, diversifying export markets and identifying new growth drivers have become urgent priorities for businesses. In this context, the Halal market has emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic and promising economic sectors./. Read full text

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Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) meets with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov (right). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Head of Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan

PM Hung emphasised that Vietnam always treasures ​​its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, and wants to maintain and strengthen cooperation in various fields for the common benefit of both nations, and for stability and development in the region and the world.

Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Le Hai Binh presents a gift to Bodo Ramelow, Vice President of the German Bundestag. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany deepen educational cooperation

German businesses operating in Vietnam have consistently expressed their satisfaction with the country's dynamic and stable economy, as well as their confidence in its long-term growth prospects, said Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) receives Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for stronger Vietnam–Laos judicial cooperation

The top leader stressed that ministries, sectors and localities of the two countries, including the two justice ministries, had made important contributions to the bilateral ties. Vietnam consistently regards strengthening relations with Laos as a strategic priority and stays ready to share development experience with its neighbouring nation.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet holds a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel on June 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada seek deeper cooperation in media, education and innovation

Vietnam is taking a range of coordinated measures to unlock new drivers of development as it works towards achieving its two centenary goals. Along this journey, the country places great importance on cooperation with Canada, particularly in science and technology, innovation, and the training of all-level officials.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on June 16 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Prime Minister arrives in Kazan to attend ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit

As an important bridge between Russia and ASEAN, Vietnam has consistently been among the most active supporters for expanding Russia’s cooperation with ASEAN. The country has proposed numerous initiatives and recommendations to strengthen ASEAN–Russia relations and has supported Russia’s more active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat meet in Hanoi on June 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao justice ministers vow deeper collaboration during talks

Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung urged deeper exchanges of experience in legal development, enforcement, judicial reform, personnel training, and digital transformation, as well as coordinated steps to fast-track the approval and launch of the Vietnamese Government’s technical assistance project to strengthen the capacity of Lao judicial officials.

An overview of the 36th meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Photo: VNA))

Vietnam presides over opening session of 36th meeting of States Parties to UNCLOS

Against the backdrop of mounting challenges facing the oceans, including climate change, marine pollution, biodiversity loss, maritime security concerns, and the impacts of emerging technologies, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu called for stronger international cooperation and greater resource mobilisation to protect the oceans and ensure a peaceful, secure, and sustainable marine environment.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Conference mulls over legislative roadmap for 16th NA’s term

In his keynote speech, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh presented the conclusion as a strategic vision for legal reform in the new development period. It spells out concrete goals, nine major orientations, six bundles of tasks and solutions, and assigns specific duties to the relevant bodies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs Hanoi on June 16, 2026 to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit and conduct bilateral activities in Kazan, Russia from June 16 to 18. (Photo: VNA)

PM departs for ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit

PM Hung’s participation in this summit once again reflects Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as the diversification and multilateralisation of external relations in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang and the Vietnamese delegation are briefed by a French partner on a combat helicopter model at Eurosatory 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes defence cooperation at Eurosatory 2026

During the event, the Vietnamese delegation met with major French defence firms, including Airbus and UNAC, to discuss technology transfer, human resource training, technical support and defence industry development. Vietnam also invited international partners to participate in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026, scheduled to be held in Hanoi this December.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives outgoing Danish Ambassador

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam emphasised that the friendship nurtured over decades, coupled with shared development visions, particularly in the green economy, maritime economy and circular economy, as well as growing connections in culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people links, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for deeper and more productive relations between Vietnam and Denmark.