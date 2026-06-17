☀️ Morning digest on June 17

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 16 called for stronger judicial cooperation between Vietnam and Laos while receiving Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat, who is in Vietnam to attend the 7th expanded justice conference of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) receives Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Lao official, the top leader said the visit, together with recent trips by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries following their respective Party congresses, reflects the high priority both sides place on strengthening their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion. Read full text



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 16 encouraged the press to continue accompanying the country’s priority tasks through constructive reporting that accurately identifies problems, analyses causes and proposes appropriate solutions.



The top leader made the remarks at a meeting with 101 outstanding journalists who have won National Press Awards over the years, held ahead of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2026). Read full text



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on June 16 afternoon (local time), beginning their trip to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on June 16 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Welcoming Prime Minister Hung and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, Consul General of Vietnam in Yekaterinburg Nguyen Mai Huong, and several officials from the Vietnamese Embassy. Read full text



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow agreed to strengthen experience sharing in legislation, supervision, digital transformation in parliamentary activities, and lawmaking in emerging fields, while enhancing coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums during their meeting in Hanoi on June 16.



National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) receives Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Ramelow, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, NA Chairman Man stressed the trip will help strengthen political trust, promote mutual understanding, and create fresh momentum for the Vietnam-Germany relations to develop in a stable, substantive and effective manner. Read full text



- Vietnam wishes for closer cooperation with Canada in culture, journalism, science and technology, education, and training as the two countries look to deepen their Comprehensive Partnership.



Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet, made the remarks during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel on June 16. Read full text



- An Angolan delegation led by Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Isaac Francisco Maria dos Anjos held a working session with representatives of the National Agricultural Extension Centre (NAEC) of Vietnam on June 16, aiming to bolster agricultural extension cooperation and technology transfer under an agricultural partnership framework.



The meeting, held during the delegation’s June 15–22 visit to Vietnam, followed ministerial-level talks earlier the same day, and focused on implementing the agricultural cooperation action plan in 2025–2030 between Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Angola’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Read full text



- Ho Chi Minh City's tax authority has pledged continued support for foreign investors by addressing tax-related bottlenecks and improving the business climate, in line with the Politburo's newly-issued resolution on developing the foreign-invested sector.



At a dialogue conference with foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises on June 16, Doan Minh Dung, head of the Ho Chi Minh City tax agency, said the Party and State regard the FDI sector as a vital pillar of the economy, contributing to growth, economic restructuring and deeper global integration. Read full text



- The rapidly expanding global Halal market is creating significant opportunities for Vietnamese businesses and export sectors capable of meeting its stringent requirements, heard a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 16.



Speaking at the event, organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), its Deputy Director Ho Thi Quyen said that amid global economic uncertainties, rising trade protectionism and increasingly strict standards and traceability requirements, diversifying export markets and identifying new growth drivers have become urgent priorities for businesses. In this context, the Halal market has emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic and promising economic sectors./. Read full text