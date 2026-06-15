☀️ Morning digest on June 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man co-chaired a meeting with leaders of press agencies in Hanoi on June 14, ahead of the 101st anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).



Chairman Man credited a high sense of responsibility from the NA, Government and relevant agencies for the legislature’s recent high-volume lawmaking. Across the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th regular sessions, the 15th NA’s extraordinary sessions, and the 16th NA’s first session, lawmakers adopted 127 laws and 36 legal resolutions. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming trip to Russia to attend the ASEAN - Russia Commemorative Summit is expected to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam - Russia relations and further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi has said.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Moscow ahead of the Prime Minister’s June 16 – 18 trip to Kazan, Ambassador Khoi said it takes place at a particularly important juncture for both ASEAN - Russia relations and Vietnam - Russia ties. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a working session with the Standing Board of the Dong Nai Party Committee on June 13, commending the southern city’s efforts and important achievements, particularly during its first year operating under the new urban government model, which have contributed positively to the country’s overall development.



The PM said the positive results achieved by Dong Nai in its first year as a centrally governed city stemmed from a crucial factor, a shift in mindset, thinking and methods of implementation, reflecting the leadership’s determination to innovate, pursue development and embrace a spirit of initiative and responsibility. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, launched a nationwide emulation movement aimed at achieving sustainable double-digit economic growth during the 2026–2030 period in Ho Chi Minh City on June 13.



The launch ceremony was attended by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc; Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who is also First Vice Chairwoman of the Council; Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang; and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, along with ministers, central agency leaders, members of the Council and key officials from the city’s departments and sectors. Read full story



- The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations recently hosted an international seminar on tearing down the barriers that keep women from equal and inclusive involvement in international law.



The event was under the auspices of the permanent missions of Belgium, Colombia, Canada, Portugal, Mexico and Spain, together with the Working Group on Gender Parity for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the American Branch of the International Law Association (ABILA). Read full story



- The cultural values of Quoc Tu Giam – Vietnam’s first national university – will be showcased at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris and at the University of Montpellier from June 17 to 22.



The programme is part of a series of events marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026) and 50 years of cooperation between Vietnam and UNESCO, organised by the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam. Read full story

A performance by artists from the Hue Royal Traditional Arts Theatre at the opening ceremony of the Hue International Music Week 2026 on June 13. (Photo: VNA)

- The Hue International Music Week 2026 opened on June 13 evening, bringing together leading artists and arts troupes from Vietnam and abroad for six consecutive nights of performances.



Vice Chairman of the Hue municipal People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said the programme features 15 performances that blend traditional and contemporary artistic expressions. Audiences will enjoy a diverse musical palette ranging from V-pop, K-pop, J-pop and alternative pop to flamenco and other emerging international performance trends. Read full story



- The Federal Council of Switzerland on June 12 released the Southeast Asia Strategy 2023–2026, which considers Vietnam a “priority partner country” in the region.



The Federal Council said cooperation between Switzerland and the Southeast Asian country is to be placed on a new footing./. Read full story